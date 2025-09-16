7 of the best cruises to tick off your travel bucket list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many keen travellers have compiled a bucket list of trips or natural wonders to experience, and a cruise can be an ideal way to tick-off off your dream destinations.

From gazing upon towering icebergs in Alaska to spotting the giant tortoise of the Galapagos, a cruise can provide unique access to plenty of natural wonder around the world, while ships also often offer the best conditions to see wonders like the northern lights or an unrivalled way to travel across the Atlantic without worrying about the jet lag.

This is not necessarily your typical cruise holiday. Rather than floating towards the beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean or tropical islands of the Caribbean, these are sailings with a difference.

Whatever your interests, from immersing yourself in nature to circumnavigating the globe, there are a variety of cruises that provide once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Some may be cold cruises as far as the Antarctic, or there are relatively warmer experiences in the Amazon or Galapagos Islands.

There are itineraries to suit all sorts of budgets, from cruises that are all about enjoying the journey aboard immersive ships with memorable excursions, to expedition-focused vessels that aim to bring out your sense of adventure and discovery.

Here is our pick of the top cruises to help tick off your travel bucket list.

1. Transatlantic

Cunard: Westbound Transatlantic Crossing

Southampton – New York

open image in gallery Cunard's Queen Mary 2 offers iconic transatlantic sailings to New York ( Christopher Ison )

Sit back and relax over several sea days as you sail across the Atlantic, with nothing to worry about other than the finding the best sunbed to take in the views or which activities to pick from the daily planner.

A transatlantic cruise, typically between Southampton and New York or vice-versa often has a few or no stops, giving you a week or more just to enjoy the ship and sea life.

An iconic ship sailing this route is Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

Guests can get a taste of old-school luxury cruising, including white-gloved afternoon teas and ballroom dancing while exploring the 8,000 books in the largest library at sea, as well as watching Royal Shakespeare productions or the English National Ballet.

Plus, you can even bring your pet on transatlantic journeys to stay in the onboard kennels.

Departs 19 November 2025. From £599pp.

Book now

2. Galápagos Islands

Lindblad Expeditions: Exploring Galápagos

Quito – Galápagos Islands – Quito

open image in gallery Lindblad Expeditions offers trips to the Galapogas where you can get closer to the islands on a zodiac ( Lindblad )

Follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin from the comfort of an expedition cruise ship.

A Galapagos Island cruise gets you up close to the incredible wildlife and natural history of the Galapagos islands.

With Lindblad Expeditions, this sailing starts in Quito where you fill fly to Baltra Island for a 10-day journey of discovery to meet giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, playful penguins and sea-lions, among others.

There will be onboard experts to guide you around the region as well as chances to drop anchor and meet the marine life underwater in the crystal clear waters.

Departs 6 February 2026. From £4,368pp.

Book now

3. World Cruise

Azamara: 2026 World Cruise

Miami, Florida – Lima, Peru – Easter Island – Papeete, French Polynesia – Auckland, New Zealand – Sydney, Australia – Great Barrier Reef – Hong Kong, Hong Kong – Halong Bay, Vietnam – Angkor Wat – Singapore – Port Victoria, Seychelles – Zanzibar, Tanzania – Cape Town, South Africa – Jamestown, Saint Helena – Gran Canaria, Canary Islands – Rome, Italy – Monte Carlo, Monaco – Barcelona, Spain

open image in gallery Azamara’s 2026 World Voyage visits 38 countries ( Azamara )

A world cruise saves the hassle of airport check-ins and constantly packing and unpacking as you travel across continents.

You only need to empty your suitcase once and you will be ready to explore the world on cruises that range from three to six months.

Guests can visit 38 countries over 155 nights on Azamara’s World Cruise departing from Miami and finishing in Barcelona.

The itinerary includes late stays in port and stops at bucket list destinations such as Easter Island and Great Barrier Reef. Tips, wifi and weekly laundry are also included.

Departs 6 January 2026. From £34,929 per person.

Book now

4. Amazon River

Seabourn: Heart of the Amazon

Belem, Brazil – Macapa, Brazil – Santarem, Brazil – Macapa, Brazil – Belem, Brazil

open image in gallery A river cruise can be a great way to explore the Amazon ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Delve deep into the legendary Amazon rainforest on a river cruise.

Sailing with luxury brand Seabourn around the Brazilian portion of the renowned river, onboard guides will host expert talks about the rainforest and will help point out the local wildlife.

There will also be rainforest walks and chances to explore deeper into the region via zodiac or to kayak on the water.

This cruise even sails across the equator, which includes an initiation ceremony for those crossing for the first time.

Departs 21 October 2025. From £3,144pp.

Book now

5. Northern lights

Fred Olsen: In Search of the Northern Lights

Portsmouth – Ålesund – Narvik – Bodø – Stavanger – Portsmouth

open image in gallery The Northern Lights in the Lofoten Islands in Norway ( Getty/iStock )

The northern lights are nature’s greatest light show,.

The spectacle, known as aurora borealis, is best seen from remote locations around Norway, the Arctic, Iceland and Alaska.

The ideal conditions are clear dark skies, free from light pollution, making a cruise the best viewing platform from the middle of the ocean.

The ideal time to see the northern lights is between September and April.

Passengers can kick-off the new year with a 10-night round-trip from Portsmouth with Fred Olsen aboard the aptly-named Borealis.

You will explore the towering cliffs and cascading waterfalls of the Norwegian fjords. Cities you’ll visit by day include Alesund, Bodo and Stavanger, and you’ll look out for the northern lights by night. There is also an opportunity to meet the local Arctic Sámi community in Narvik.

Fred Olsen has Norwegian heritage dating back to 1848 so its trained captains will know where to look for the northern lights in the region. Plus, the sailing also features talks from resident astronomers.

Departs 4 January 2026. From £1,199pp.

Book now

6. Alaska

Princess Cruises: Voyage of the Glaciers

Vancouver, Canada – Ketchikan, Alaska - Juneau, Alaska – Skagway, Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska – College Fjord, Alaska – Anchorage (Whittier) – Alaska – Hubbard Glacier, Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska – Strait Point, Alaska – Juneau, Alaska – Ketchikan, Alaska – Vancouver, Canada

open image in gallery Discovery Princess offers great views of Alaska ( Princess Cruises )

Alaska offers a feast for the eyes, with snow-capped mountains and giant glaciers. You can visit these natural marvels on a cruise where you may even be lucky enough to spot a whale in the water or eagles flying overhead. Guests can also take part in unique excursions such as gold panning and axe throwing.

Get closer to the ice on Princess Cruises’ 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers, which sails through the Glacier Bay National Park and by the Hubbard Glacier.

Sailing aboard Discovery Princess, you can get a great view of the scenery from the large windows of its 14 bars and lounges, and there are top dining venues including the Catch By Rudi seafood restaurant and the Princess360 immersive dining experience.

Departs 6 June 2026. From £2,898pp.

Book now

7. Antarctica

Silversea: King George Island

King George Island – Antarctic Sound – Antarctic Peninsula – South Shetland Islands – King George Island

open image in gallery Silversea offers luxury sailings around Antarctica ( Silversea )

Experience the planet’s last untouched continent on an Antarctic cruise, which is a great way to immerse yourself in the scenery, even from the comfort of your cabin.

There will be chances to explore the ice and take part in guided tours where you may come across penguins and whales or even take part in polar plunges.

Passengers can experience a six-day roundtrip with Silversea from King George Island around the Antarctic Sound, which is known as the end of the world, where you will see icebergs floating alongside the ship.

Excursions include guided hikes and zodiac cruises that aim to get you closer to the wildlife.

Departs 6 January 2026. From £11,880pp.

Book now

