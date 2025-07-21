Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England vs Italy betting tips

England to win, both teams to score - 11/5 Virgin Bet

Alessia Russo to score or assist - 4/5 William Hill

Combined as a Bet Builder - 16/5 Bet365

England take on Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2025 on Tuesday night, with the Lionesses looking to book back-to-back European Championship finals.

England came through a dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden to take their place in the last four, with Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton among the heroines as they overcame a 2-0 deficit from the first half.

But Sarina Wiegman will know that her side needs to be far better if they’re going to have any hope of winning the competition, and that starts on Tuesday against Italy.

Though the Italians – who scraped through against Norway with a 90th-minute winner – are not quite as accomplished a side as Sweden, the Lionesses will be wary of underestimating them, with the Azzurre playing their first semi-final in this competition just three years after turning professional.

Nevertheless, it is England who are the favourites to go through in Geneva, with football betting sites offering Women’s Euros odds of 1/4 for the Lionesses to qualify versus 11/4 for the Italians.

England vs Italy prediction: Lionesses to make the final

Though the Lionesses are firm favourites ahead of the semi-final, they will be wary of the Italians, who will be playing their first semi-final in this tournament for 28 years.

In fact, the country's national federation only approved professional status for their players in 2022, with this semi-final marking the next step in a remarkable rise for the Azzurre.

Though they will be understandably fired up, the fact remains that the squad doesn’t possess the same level of talent as that of the Lionesses, as shown in the draw with Portugal and narrow win over Belgium.

But while England should certainly qualify for the final, they are unlikely to have it all their own way, as shown against Sweden.

The Lionesses have conceded goals in all but one of their matches at the tournament so far, with the goals against Wales and Sweden particularly worrying from a defensive point of view.

It is perhaps unlikely that England will make as slow a start as they did in the quarter-final, but Italy could well capitalise if they do.

Their own recent draw with Sweden in May – despite a squad with less talent than the Swedish – shows that they can punch above their weight.

To that end, we’re going with a wager on England to win but both teams to score, which is offered at 11/5 with various betting sites.

England vs Italy tips: Russo to play key role in semi-final

Though Alessia Russo has emerged as England’s key goalscoring threat, her performances against the Netherlands and Wales illustrated why she has become such a key member of Wiegman’s side, with the Arsenal striker proving an irreplaceable number nine with her hold-up and link play.

Though Russo was unable to score against Sweden, she frequently played a part in England’s most promising attacking moves and subsequently dispatched her penalty in the shootout.

Though the 26-year-old has scored just one goal so far in the tournament (against Wales) she has registered three assists and could get more opportunities against the Azzurre, and perhaps this is her moment to steal the headlines once again, as she did at this stage in 2022 with that memorable backheel.

With that in mind, we’re going for Russo to score or assist against Italy, which is offered at 4/5 with William Hill.

England vs Italy Bet Builder Tips

We’ve pulled together an England vs Italy bet builder using the above predictions. When combined on one slip it pays out at 16/5 with Bet365.

Leg 1: England to win Despite some nervy moments against Sweden, England’s overall quality should give them the edge again in Geneva. They’ve reached this stage for a reason and are strong favourites to book a second straight Euros final.

Leg 2: Both teams to score England have conceded in three of their four games at Euro 2025, while Italy have found the net in every match so far. With both teams likely to create chances, BTTS looks a solid inclusion.

Leg 3: Alessia Russo to score or assist Russo has been central to England’s attacking play all tournament. Her strength in link-up play and presence in the box gives her every chance of registering a goal or assist in this semi-final clash.

