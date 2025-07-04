Women’s Euros odds: Latest Women’s Euro 2025 odds

The 2025 Women’s European Championship has begun this month, with the continent’s top nations fighting for glory in Switzerland.

The competition, which first took place in 1984, now consists of 20 sides organised into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

With the 2022 edition having been the most successful yet in terms of fan engagement, 2025 arrives with plenty of promise for fans and players alike.

And for those looking to bet on the tournament, this page will detail the latest Women’s Euros odds for the 2025 competition. We use the best odds from football betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering on the tournament.

Readers will find the best value Women's Euros 2025 odds on this page, with live odds that will update regularly throughout the competition – so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the best prices.

All Women's Euros betting odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Women’s Euros 2025 Odds: Match Betting

Find the latest Women’s Euros odds here for the latest round of matches.

In this section, bettors can always find the best value on their match odds throughout the competition.

The group stages of the competition function similarly to most major football tournaments these days, with the 20 sides divided into groups of four.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, which begin with the semi-finals.

In Group A, hosts Switzerland will be looking to qualify alongside dark horses Norway, while world champions Spain should manage to get through Group B.

In Group C, Denmark and Germany will be fancied to make the quarter-finals, while Group D is perhaps the most difficult to call, with England, France and the Netherlands all harbouring hopes of qualifying.

Women’s Euros 2025 Odds: Women's Euros winners odds

Find the latest Women’s Euros winners odds here.

Of course, the last tournament – held in England in 2022 – ended in a famous win for England, with Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses defeating Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

In 2025, Spain head into the tournament as the favourites, having won the World Cup in 2023, though current holders England – who were the losers in that World Cup final – should be able to mount a sustained challenge.

Elsewhere, Germany and France are also strong outfits, while the Netherlands – who are in Group D with England and France – could be among those teams to spring a surprise, alongside dark horses Norway.

Year Women’s Euros Winner 2022 England 2017 Netherlands 2013 Germany 2009 Germany

Women’s Euros Odds Explained

Customers will find the best Women’s Euros odds from the best football betting sites on this page.

Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

Check back to find the latest Women’s Euros 2025 odds as prices shift depending on results, form, and injuries during the tournament.

There are always offers for free bets provided by betting sites for wagering on the Women’s Euros too, so be sure to check regularly.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses. Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about the women’s football. Remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by betting sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

Healthcare providers and charities are also available if needed:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.