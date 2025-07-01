Women's Euros 2025 tips:

The European Women's Championship get underway on Wednesday with England looking to retain the trophy they won in dramatic fashion three years ago.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley in 2022 to lift the trophy for the first time.

A lot has changed since then, but their 7-0 thrashing of Jamaica last time out was the perfect send-off before they play their first match in Switzerland on Saturday, as they open their campaign against France

England are currently joint favourites with the football betting sites to be celebrating later this month, at odds of 5/1 with Germany.

It’s no surprise to see the current world champions Spain are the favourites at 6/4, after they beat England in the 2023 World Cup final to lift the trophy for the first time.

Women's Euros 2025 prediction: Spain to reign supreme

It’s hard to see beyond Spain to win the tournament outright and win this tournament for the first time, and they certainly have the players to do so.

If Montse Tome’s side can win the tournament, they would become only the second women’s team in history to win the World Cup and the European Championships back-to-back.

Germany previously achieved the feat after winning five major tournaments in a row between 2001 and 2009, a run which included three Euros and two World Cups.

Scoring goals will not be the problem but where they have struggled has been at the back, as they failed to keep a single clean sheet in their recent six Nations League games despite topping the group.

If they face anyone who can keep things tight against them then it remains to be seen if La Roja have enough to see them through.

If Spain are to lift the trophy, they will need midfielder Aitana Bonmati to be at her best and she gave her country a real scare when she was hospitalised with viral meningitis.

The Barcelona star missed her country’s recent 3-1 friendly win over Japan and was admitted to hospital in Madrid. She has since been released and has joined up with the squad, but is unlikely to feature in their opening game against Portugal in Bern on Thursday.

Women's Euros 2025 prediction 1: Spain to win Women’s Euros - 7/4 Bet365

Women's Euros 2025 betting: Alessia Russo to top the scoring

Alessia Russo is in excellent form going into this tournament and she will have to be at her best if England are to reach the latter stages.

The Lioness star finished the season with 24 goals for club and country and has scored in her last two England appearances, including in England’s 7-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday.

She scored three goals in seven appearances at the 2023 World Cup and four goals as England won the 2022 European Championships, including the back-heeled Goal of the Tournament against Sweden.

Betting sites have her as the joint second favourite to finish at top scorer along with Claudia Pina and Lea Schuller, and just behind Spain’s Esther González at 7/1.

Women's Euros 2025 prediction 2: Alessia Russo to finish as top scorer - 9/1 Unibet

Women's Euros 2025 betting tips: England to reach the final

England have reached the last two major finals, and you wouldn’t put it past them doing it again, after all Wiegman has a pretty impressive record.

The England head coach has never lost at the Women's Euros, winning 12 out of 12 matches – six with the Netherlands in 2017 and six with England in 2022.

The only problem is that the Lionesses could face Spain at the semi-final stage if both sides win their respective groups.

England’s biggest challenge in Group D will come from France who they face first, but they should make easy work of Wales and the Netherlands in their other group games.

If they do meet Spain before the final then they will will go into it with some confidence after beating them last time out in the Nations League match back in February.

Jess Park scored the only goal of the game when the sides met at St James’ Park and they would back themselves to do it again.

We are keeping our fingers crossed it all goes to plan for the sides to meet in the final again and we can expect another cracking game. You can find a solid 2/1 price on betting apps for England to make another deep run at the tournament.

Women's Euros 2025 prediction 3: England to reach the final - 2/1 BetMGM

