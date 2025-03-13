Best Free Bet Clubs: How to Get Regular Free Bets

Free Bet clubs are regular promotions offered by bookmakers where customers receive free bets by meeting the relevant qualifying terms.

Weekly free bet clubs are popular for bettors who place regular bets on sport every week, offering punters an opportunity to maximise their wagering on football betting sites, horse racing betting sites and more.

Typically, punters will have to opt in to the free bets club and then wager anywhere between £10 and to £50 per week to qualify for the free bets.

But with so many ‘clubs’ now being offered by bookmakers, it can be difficult to narrow down the best options for you.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the best free bet clubs in the business, including what they are, how to use them and some relevant industry tips.

How Do Free Bet Clubs Work?

In order to take advantage of free bet clubs on betting sites, customers must first check whether they need to opt in to the promotion.

Once they’ve joined the scheme, bettors must make a number of bets of a certain amount during a specified time period (usually a week) to qualify.

This could be a general number of bets or a specified amount that needs to be staked – as an example, the terms could be either ‘£30 in one week’ or ‘five bets of £5 or more with odds of evens or greater’.

Once they’ve met the qualifying terms, customers will receive a payout of free bets, which are usually credited on the first day of the next week but can be spread out throughout the following week in some cases.

Top Sites Offering Free Bet Clubs

Below is a rundown of the best free bet clubs available on betting sites.

TalkSport Bet

TalkSport Bet launched in 2022 and stands out from other new betting sites thanks to their offers, which include one of the best free bet clubs on the market for betting on football and darts.

Footie Rewards gives users the chance to qualify for either a £10 or £5 free bet. Users can either place 5 x £10 or 5 x £5 bets on any football market with odds of evens or greater from Monday to Sunday to unlock one free bet of the corresponding amount.

You won’t find mind darts betting sites running free bet clubs, but TalkSport are offering a £5 free bet each week for punters who place a minimum of four wagers of £5 or more at odds of evens or greater.

The free bets for both football and darts are active for three days after being credited.

The TalkSport Bet sign up offer also gives new customers £30 in free bets for signing up and betting £10 on football online.

Betway

As one of the more established brands, Betway is among the best bookmakers for free bet clubs and they have one of the most versatile free bet clubs on offer for existing customers.

Bettors need only to bet £25 on multiples (three selections or more) throughout the week to qualify for a £10 free bet the following week.

Bettors can bet £25 in one bet to qualify or can spread out the bets, even wagering £1 at a time. As long as they meet the £25 threshold by betting on multiples, they will qualify for the rewards bonus.

Betway also has a competitive welcome offer – in fact, the Betway sign up offer provides customers with a matched £30 acca and 100 free spins on its online casino UK.

QuinnBet

QuinnBet provide one of the few daily free bet clubs, giving punters a chance to claim a total of £5 in free bets each and every day by wagering on specific sports and markets.

To qualify, bettors will need to wager £25 on either a football accumulator of three legs or more, a bet builder comprising at least two legs, or a horse racing Yankee or Lucky 15 bet.

BoyleSports

When it comes to accumulator betting sites, BoyleSports are the standout option among our recommended free bet clubs.

BoyleSports offer Acca Rewards, a scheme that provides users with either acca insurance or an acca boost. But, they also provide Acca Loyalty that rewards users with a £5 free bet after placing five or more acca bets worth at least £5 and with combined odds of 3/1 or greater,.

The BoyleSports sign up offer provides new users with £20 in free bets after signing up and betting £10 on a sports market at odds of evens or greater.

Virgin Bet

Virgin have a big reputation among fans of slot sites and bingo sites, among other online casino games, but there’s plenty to like about the operator’s sportsbook, Virgin Bet, too.

New customers can claim its welcome offer worth £20 in free bets after signing up and betting £10 on sports.

Existing customers can enjoy the free bet club that rewards users with a £5 free acca bet each week if they wagered at least £5 on four or more accumulators with combined odds of 2/1.

Free Bet Club Tips

Below are some quick tips on how to get the most out of the best weekly free bet clubs, both in terms of placing qualifying bets and the free bets themselves:

Plan bets: Carry out the same research as you would with any other, bet even with the free bet goal in mind. Don’t bet for the sake of it and only place bets that you’re comfortable with.

Budget management: Ensure that you don’t go over budget. Don’t exceed your budget to secure free bets.

Betting pattern: Follow your usual betting pattern. Don’t wager on other markets or sports that you’re not familiar with to qualify for the bonus.

Expiry date: After getting your free bets, make sure to use them before they expire. Some bookmakers give you three days to wager the free bets, while others give you a week.

Free Bet Clubs Terms and Conditions

Always read the terms and conditions before attempting to secure a bonus from any free bet clubs. These can include:

Wagering requirements: Ensure you meet the terms and conditions of the offer by placing the correct number of bets, with the correct stakes and at the required odds.

Time limit Ensure you place your bets at the right time. Some free bet clubs restart just after midnight on Monday morning, while others are only open for a few days.

Markets: Read the terms and conditions to ensure that you’re betting on the correct sports. Some sports may be exempt from the bonus – for example, TalkSport Bet’s two free bet clubs are only for football or darts betting.

Summary: Free Bet Clubs

If you are a regular punter, there’s no reason not to be a member of a free bet club. Bettors can use free bet clubs to secure free bets, adding extra value to their time spent wagering.

Remember to plan bets and wager normally, bearing in mind terms and conditions and also keeping in mind that while free bets are a welcome reward, you need to gamble responsibly.

Free bet clubs should only be used for regular bettors who are comfortable making small regular wagers on sports that they are familiar with.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.