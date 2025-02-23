What do fish and chips, Ant and Dec, and slots and bingo have in common? They’ve all successfully been combined to create a product that’s more than the sum of its parts.

In the case of slots and bingo, that product is called slingo, a hybrid game that’s popular with a growing number of punters at casino sites.

For those wanting to learn more about the game, we’ve compiled a guide, including what it is, how to play, the best slingo sites to play on and some handy tips and tricks.

What is slingo?

In short, slingo takes the best parts of slots and bingo to make its own game.

The product’s creation is credited to New Jersey real estate developer Sal Falciglia Sr and first appeared in the United States in 1996.

The game features a 5x5 grid that looks like a bingo card. Each game generally consists of 11 spins, and with each one, players look to match the numbers on the reel with the numbers on their grid.

To win, you must complete a slingo – a line of numbers either horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

The game appeals to players who enjoy slot sites and bingo sites, providing quick, engaging gameplay with simple mechanics and big potential payouts.

Best slingo sites UK

Below, we’ve reviewed the five best slingo sites, highlighting their unique features and what makes them stand out.

JackpotJoy

JackpotJoy runs a dedicated slingo sign up offer, with new customers able to claim 30 free spins as a casino bonus when they deposit and bet £10.

Overall, there are 25 slingo titles available on JackpotJoy, though the slingo section of the site confusingly features scratchcards, which have nothing to do with slingo.

Jackpotjoy also offers daily free-to-play games, which, on occasion, feature slingo titles.

MrQ

MrQ boasts over 30 slingo games to choose from, including all the popular titles such as Slingo Rainbow Riches and Slingo Starburst.

The site is perfect for beginners, with lots of information on how to play slingo and a guide explaining the return to player (RTP) that you can expect from certain slingo titles.

MrQ runs slingo-specific offers from time-to-time so make sure to check the offers page of a casino that often gets credited for being one of the best payout online casinos available in the UK.

Unfortunately, the MrQ sign up offer doesn’t include any free slingo, but does feature 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash and free bingo games in MrQ’s On The House room.

Mecca Bingo

Mecca Bingo is one of the biggest players in online bingo and is an operator all new bingo sites look to emulate. But they do a great job with their slingo offering too.

There’s a dedicated slingo section too with over 40 slingo games to play, many of which have demo versions so players can try the game before risking their own money.

The sign up offer is generous with new users rewarded with a £40 bingo bonus, 50 free spins and a £20 Mecca Club voucher.

There are a large number of free spins offers on Mecca Bingo too, but unfortunately they don’t feature slingo games all that often.

Virgin Games

Virgin Games is one of just a handful of casino or slot sites to have a dedicated slingo sign-up offer. New users can get 30 free spins on Double Bubble when they bet £10.

There’s a dedicated slingo page too, with over 20 slingo games to choose from including big-name titles like Deal or No Deal.

Virgin Games also has one of the highest-rated casino apps, scoring 4.6 out of five on both the App Store and Google Player, with players able to access all the slingo titles on their mobile device.

In addition, Virgin Games runs a refer-a-friend scheme where users can get a £20 casino bonus.

QuinnBet Casino

While QuinnBet Casino doesn’t have a dedicated slingo sign up offer, new customers can get 50 per cent back of any first day losses as a bonus up to £25 – this includes any losses from slingo.

QuinnBet Casino has a huge library of slingo games with over 50 to choose from, and it runs different offers daily which slingo users can take advantage of, such as a reload bonus on a Monday or Win It Wednesday, where you can earn free spins by playing slingo.

There are also weekly offers that slingo players can claim, such as 10 per cent cashback and a loyalty bonus.

How to play slingo

Slingo is played on a 5x5 grid that looks like a bingo card. Each game generally consists of 11 spins, although that number can vary.

With each spin, players will look to match the numbers on the reel with the numbers they have on their grid.

To win, you must complete a slingo, which consists of completing a line of numbers either horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Each time you achieve a win, you move up the prize ladder, which generally consists of 12 levels.

The higher you get on the ladder from your spins, the bigger your return will be.

Most common symbols in slingo

There are five common types of symbols that will appear from time-to-time when playing on sites with slingo:

Jokers: This symbol is used like a wild card, and can take the place of any number in the grid column above.

Super jokers: This can be used in place of a number anywhere on your grid. Three or more Jokers or Super Jokers secure an instant cash payout.

Devil: This symbol effectively means that there is just no win from that spin.

Free spin symbol: This simply allows one free spin.

Coin awards: This also wins an instant money prize.

Tips and tricks to playing slingo

Below are a few tips and tricks to maximise your chances of enjoyment that you should keep in mind when playing on sites with slingo. Remember that success in the game is based on luck, so gamble responsibly.

Bankroll management: Players need to manage their bankroll carefully by not overspending on casino sites. You can keep stakes small and still secure large payouts. Some games offer the chance to buy extra spins – these can be expensive, so think carefully before purchasing any.

RTP: The average RTP (return to player) for slingo games is around 95 per cent but that number can vary for certain titles. Look for the games with the higher RTP percentages to maximise potential returns.

Free demos: Many of the best slingo sites will offer free demo versions of slingo games. This gives punters the opportunity to try a title and see if they like the theme and any special features before risking their own money.

Bonus rounds and features: Each slingo game has different features and some will contain more bonus rounds and special characters than others. The best slingo games are the ones with the most bonus rounds, which is where you tend to find the bigger returns.

How to choose the best Slingo sites

Below we’ve added some detail on the criteria we used to compile our list of the best slingo sites.

Game selection: We favour slingo sites offering diverse and popular slingo titles.

Bonuses: The availability of welcome offers, free spins, or slingo-specific promotions is another important factor.

Security: We ensure that every recommended site is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and uses the latest security measures to protect personal and financial information.

Payment methods: We require a good selection of payment methods. PayPal casinos are fairly common now, but what about other e-wallets? Or are they one of the pay by mobile casinos, giving you another banking option? These are all considerations factored into this review.

Mobile gaming: Punters spend just as much time using their phone to gamble as their desktop, with the balance of power continuing to shift towards mobile devices. Slingo sites with a good mobile app will get preference from those who only have a mobile site, or have a poor user rating on the app stores.

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet or make a mistake at a casino table game, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting and casinos can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. This whether you’re using betting sites, new online casinos, poker sites, or the best slingo sites.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

FAQs

What is slingo?

Slingo is a popular hybrid casino game that combines features of slots and bingo. It’s played on a 5x5 grid, with each game consisting of 11 spins.

What are the best slingo sites in the UK?

There are many bingo sites with slingo, but in our opinion, the best slingo sites include Mecca Bingo, Mr Q, JackpotJoy, Virgin Games and QuinnBet Casino.

Can I win real money playing slingo?

Yes. Although there are some free to play games where users can try out games without playing their own funds, there are plenty of sites with slingo games that allows players to win real money.

How do you win at slingo?

To win, you must complete a slingo, which consists of completing a line of numbers either horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.