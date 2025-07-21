Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy's women's national football team is one win from the European Championship final, a stark contrast to just three years ago when its players couldn't even get professional contracts in their own country.

Veteran captain Cristiana Girelli was visibly emotional after her two goals inspired Italy to a 2-1 victory over Norway last week, securing their first semi-final appearance at the tournament in 28 years.

The Azzurre next play defending champions England on Tuesday in Geneva.

Reflecting on the achievement, Girelli, still wiping tears from her eyes, articulated the profound significance of their journey.

"It's a great joy to be among the top four in Europe and it is a happiness that we want to share because we know how important it is to bring home the results in Italy and especially for the new generations," she said.

"Because obviously we do this for our glory but there is a much deeper meaning, which we certainly want to bring, which is that in Italy women can play soccer too."

Of course they can, although they couldn’t hope to make a lot of money for it until 2022 after years of amateur-only status.

It was in April of that year that the executive board of the sport's national federation approved new regulations to open the way for a women’s professional era starting July 1 — in time for the following Serie A season.

A 1981 Italian law had limited female players to amateur status, meaning they couldn’t earn more than 30,000 euros ($32,000) per year before taxes.

Benefits such as social security contributions, an end-of-career fund, pension, medical protection for injuries and maternity leave were a distant dream.

‘Difficult years’

open image in gallery Players and staff from Italy celebrate their victory after the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final tie between Norway and Italy ( KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott )

The 35-year-old Girelli and many of her national teammates have experienced the change firsthand, with several of them having had to do hospitality jobs to support their soccer careers.

“There were difficult years where we really suffered a lot," Girelli said.

The push to make the women’s game professional in Italy followed the national team's surprise run to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

It was also helped by the big clubs — Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Lazio — starting to invest more in their women’s teams.

Progress has been slower than in the countries of its traditional soccer rivals — such as England, France and Spain — but Italy are showing signs that it is catching up on the international stage.

‘Something magical’

open image in gallery Italy have enjoyed a great Euro 2025 campaign so far ( Associated Press )

Under coach Andrea Soncin, Italy are proving it can go toe-to-toe with the top teams, culminating in its first semi-final match at the European tournament since a run to the 1997 final.

“It’s something magical,” Girelli said. “But to tell you the truth I have felt something special in the air since I arrived in Switzerland, since the coach took charge of this team I felt something special.

“And you know, women are never wrong with their feelings,” she continued with a wry smile.

While it hasn’t quite reached fever pitch back home, 2.4 million television viewers in Italy — a 16.2 per cent audience share — watched the team’s match against Norway and that's likely to be even more for the semifinals.

“We hope this love, this affection, this atmosphere that’s coming to us from Italy doesn’t disappear,” Girelli said. “I really hope that with all my heart because we struggled to get here.

“We’ve reached something amazing, something extraordinary, and however it goes, I really hope it continues to feed this passion, this love for us.”