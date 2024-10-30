Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups from fourth round tie

✕ Close 'They deserve more points' - Maresca on facing struggling Newcastle in PL

Newcastle United and Chelsea renew hostilities in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, just a few days after meeting in the Premier League. The fourth round tie takes place at St. James’ Park, whereas in the top flight it was the Blues who emerged as 2-1 winners on home soil, Cole Palmer yet again among the goals for his side.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have been suffering again with injuries and inconsistency to key players, leaving them 12th in the league table with three wins, three draws and three defeats so far - while Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, are fifth after five wins in nine.

They are also far likelier to rotate more names this evening though, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku all hoping for game time and not currently in Maresca’s league set-up. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, both teams are ure to go all-out for the win.

Follow all the action from the League Cup with our live blog below: