Trump live updates: Thousands to protest at ‘Hands Off’ rally nationwide to push back on Trump and Musk agenda

Trump Tariffs: What happened to the markets overnight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters are gathering at 1,200 “Hands Off” demonstrations across the country calling for the Trump administration to stop what organizers describe as “the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

Protesters are opposing the Department of Government Efficiency by staging demonstrations at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. as well at more than 1,000 places nationwide, asking for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to get their “hands off” Medicaid, Medicare, public lands, immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights, cancer research and more.

DOGE has executed mass layoffs across the federal workforce, slashed contracts, and made strides to reduce the federal government’s real estate footprint. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the administration ordered many immigrants to be deported from the U.S., cut funding for health programs, and taken steps to shutter federal agencies.

Groups advocating for civil rights, scientific progress, LGBTQ+ rights and veterans planned the event.

The demonstrations come one day after the stock market closed with a bloodbath on Friday as investors are spooked about the impact of Trump’s tariff plan that he unveiled Wednesday, which he dubbed “Liberation Day.”

“Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy,” he wrote on Truth Social

Trump rolled up to his golf course in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday morning.

"}}],"timestamp":1743852635,"formattedTimestamp":"5 April 2025 12:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"2027978","title":"Judge orders return of Maryland father deported to El Salvador and slams Trump’s ‘unconstitutional’ removal","id":2028480,"uuid":"a5cd56ab-f5d1-4aa5-8db1-15d3b4c860e5","scheduleTime":1743850837,"created":1743801657,"changed":1743801657,"container":2027978,"user":{"name":"Oliver O'Connell"},"extra":{"authorName":"Oliver O'Connell"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Abrego Garcia was <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-el-salvador-abrego-garcia-b2725002.html\">deported to El Salvador on March 15, joining dozens of mostly Venezuelan immigrants on removal flights after the president secretly invoked the Alien Enemies Act to <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/deportation-el-salvador-trump-contempt-b2727087.html\">summarily deport alleged Tren de Aragua gang members.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Two of the planes were sent to <a rel=\"nofollow\" target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/topic/el-salvador\">El Salvador under that wartime authority, and a third plane was supposed to only be carrying immigrants with court orders for their removal. Abrego Garcia was on that plane — something administration officials have called an “oversight” — despite no orders for his removal from the country.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Alex Woodward has been following the case.

<a href=\"/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-updates-protest-tariffs-b2728029.html?page=5#post-2028390\">Stock market ends week in bloodbath as Trump’s tariffs cause historic two-day drop, wiping out $6trn

<a href=\"/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-updates-protest-tariffs-b2728029.html?#post-2028152\">Trump implores Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates

<a href=\"/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-updates-protest-tariffs-b2728029.html?#post-2028164\">Fed chair says impact of tariffs could be 'significantly larger than expected'

<a href=\"/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-updates-protest-tariffs-b2728029.html?#post-2028142\">Despite White House saying 'no negotiations' on tariffs, Trump appears to be negotiating

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-el-savador-father-maryland-return-judge-b2727714.html","title":"Judge orders Trump to return Maryland father deported to El Salvador","image":{"url":"https://static.the-independent.com/2025/04/04/19/44/Maryland-Deportation-Error-vx3d2hi3.jpeg?width=1200&height=800&crop=1200:800"},"description":"Government attorneys argued in court filings that the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia was no longer in their hands despite admitting he was removed due to an ‘administrative error’"}}],"timestamp":1743850837,"formattedTimestamp":"5 April 2025 12:00"}],"lastChangedTimestamp":1743861999,"paging":{"total":51,"posts":10,"offset":0,"postsIds":["2029832","2028482","2029784","2029780","2028478","2028477","2028475","2028481","2028487","2028480","2028479","2028483","2028490","2028476","2028468","2028491","2028471","2028610","2028380","2028609","2028340","2028604","2028336","2028474","2028317","2028472","2028269","2028382","2028255","2028492","2028494","2028467","2028345","2028466","2028104","2028459","2028441","2028436","2028422","2028421","2028390","2028387","2028383","2028170","2028372","2028362","2028335","2028357","2028168","2028328","2028324"],"totalPages":6},"keyPointsHTML":"","keyPointsTitle":"Trump tariffs: key points","sensitive":false,"customProps":{"isCommercial":false,"isSensitive":false,"isSubscribed":false,"isAutoGalleryDisable":false},"adTitleText":"Advertisement","adUnitPathPrefix":"71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/video/","currentPage":1,"status":1,"isAdFreeUser":false,"videoPlayerInfo":{"playerId":"9ygSIn9G","playerType":"clicktoplay","adUnitPath":"/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/video/hero_player","pageMetaData":{"topicTags":["donald-trump","white-house","trade-war","tariffs","america-first","wall-street","s&p-500","nasdaq","china","stock-markets","truth-social","dow-jones-industrial-average","interest-rates","stock-market","jerome-powell","vietnam","tiktok","palm-beach","s_news","s_world","s_americas","s_us-politics"],"pageId":"CF1:2727436To1","mantisChannels":{"lastModified":"2025-04-05T13:22:32.000Z","ratings":[{"customer":"Default","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"COVIDSafe","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"Omnicomdv","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Facebook","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"Sabic_Mobkoi","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"HSBC","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"Intel","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"Microsoft_Main","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Microsoft_03","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Saudi_Aramco","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"LG","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"Loop_Me","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"Volkswagen_Main","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Castrol","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Hoopla","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Collective","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Diageo","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"O2_Havas","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Sukin","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Tanqueray","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Tesco_GroupM_GPS","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"TTD_UK","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"WWF","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Tier2","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"ukraine_aden","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"war_aden","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"PHD","rating":"AMBER"},{"customer":"War_BS","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"Positive_RussiaUkraine_BS","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"Apple","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"corgi","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"next","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"omnicom_IAS","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"pernodKW","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"McCains_aden","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"santander","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"ageas","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"bain","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"pandora","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"nationwide","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"sky","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"bp","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"hyundai","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"jpmc","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"reburberry","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"singaporeair","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"lombard","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"glenfiddich","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"rolex","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"hooplaintel","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"macallan","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"givenchy","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"morrisons","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"richemont","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"axa","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"agencymasterbs","rating":"RED"},{"customer":"longchamp","rating":"GREEN"},{"customer":"marriott","rating":"RED"}],"categories":{"iab":[{"id":392,"score":0.95467},{"id":410,"score":0.882452},{"id":451,"score":0.594917}],"watson":[{"score":0.95467,"label":"/finance/bank"},{"score":0.929151,"label":"/society/work/unemployment"},{"score":0.882452,"label":"/finance/investing"},{"score":0.882452,"label":"/finance/investing/beginning investing"},{"score":0.839243,"label":"/finance/financial news"},{"score":0.744765,"label":"/finance/investing/stocks"},{"score":0.711746,"label":"/finance/investing/day trading"},{"score":0.594917,"label":"/real estate/buying and selling homes"}],"mantis":[{"label":"finance","score":0.95467},{"label":"bank","score":0.95467},{"label":"society","score":0.929151},{"label":"work","score":0.929151},{"label":"unemployment","score":0.929151},{"label":"investing","score":0.882452},{"label":"beginning_investing","score":0.882452},{"label":"financial_news","score":0.839243},{"label":"stocks","score":0.744765},{"label":"day_trading","score":0.711746},{"label":"real_estate","score":0.594917},{"label":"buying_selling_homes","score":0.594917},{"label":"Business","score":0.858051},{"label":"123","score":0.929151},{"label":"Personal_Finance","score":0.95467},{"label":"Affluence","score":0.858051},{"label":"property_bespoke","score":0.594917},{"label":"ptarmigan","score":0.914059},{"label":"shorthaulcap","score":0.64195},{"label":"propertycap","score":0.884949},{"label":"costofliving","score":0.929151},{"label":"businesscap","score":0.705376},{"label":"Personal_financeCap","score":0.95467},{"label":"InternationalTravel","score":0.64195},{"label":"travelcap","score":0.64195},{"label":"WestEndScenesters","score":0.64195},{"label":"NewSquareMile","score":0.95467},{"label":"NewsJunkies","score":0.839243},{"label":"SME","score":0.858051},{"label":"costoflivingcap","score":0.929151},{"label":"retailbanking","score":0.95467}]},"sentiment":"veryNegative"}}},"lang":"en","isClimate":false,"isSGI":false}