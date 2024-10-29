Chelsea under ‘no pressure’ to make top four, Enzo Maresca claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is under no pressure from the club to secure a top-four Premier League finish in his debut season in charge, the Italian said on Tuesday.

Chelsea play away at Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, having beaten them 2-1 at home in the league on Sunday (27 October).

Chelsea reached the final of the Carabao Cup last season, losing to Liverpool after extra time, under their previous manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Since succeeding the Argentine, Maresca’s side have lost three out of 14 matches across all competitions. They are fifth in the league standings with 17 points, one behind Arsenal who are third.

“The club never mentioned to me about top four,” Maresca told reporters. “They always mentioned to me the target was to build something important for the next four or five years.

“For sure, we work every day to reach something important. Pressure, on the players? I don’t think so, to be honest. If you go game by game, you can see yourself where you are in that moment. If you start to think about top four or top six, you are thinking about June and – for me – it’s too far.”

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are fifth in the table at the time of writing ( Getty Images )

Chelsea had no fresh injury concerns before their Cup clash and Maresca added that defender Wesley Fofana, who suffered a knock on Sunday, is fit to play.

Asked about former Manchester United player Jadon Sancho, who has been an unused substitute in Chelsea’s past two matches, Maresca said: “Players cannot maintain the same level for the whole season because the amount of games is huge, so the last two games he didn’t play simply down to tactical decisions.”

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea on loan from United after falling out with their former boss Erik ten Hag, and Maresca added that the winger will have more playing time in the future.

“Jadon has been doing well since he arrived,” Maresca said. “He will play many games, and the only thing he has to do is continue to work hard and when we give him a chance, he has to take it.”