Man Utd ‘interested in hiring’ Ruben Amorim and paying release clause, Sporting confirm

Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying the Sporting Lisbon manager’s release clause, the Portuguese club have confirmed.

After sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, the Red Devils have moved quickly to identify the Portuguese as the next manager at Old Trafford.

And in an official statement, Sporting have notified the Portuguese financial regulator, with the club listed on the stock market, of United’s position as negotiations continue.

The Portuguese club said: “Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Rúben Amorim and paying his €10 million release clause.”

Amorim could now be in place by the time United face Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League match.

Amorim wants to be Manchester United’s next manager and negotiations are ongoing over his coaching staff, the timing of his appointment, as well as his release fee with Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim is set to take charge of Sporting against Nacional in the Portuguese league cup on Tuesday night, in what is being viewed as potentially his last game for the club.

United first contacted the 39-year-old's camp at the start of October - before the last international break - where they were initially expected to sack Erik ten Hag in a London meeting of the club’s hierarchy. Amorim was immediately open to the idea of managing United.

open image in gallery Amorim could coach his final game for Sporting tonight ( AFP via Getty Images )

But club representatives came away believing there were two potential issues. One was that the coach's preference was to leave Sporting at the end of the season and the other was the size of the clause.

Amorim’s representatives even floated the idea of agreeing a deal where he would join United at the end of the season - but United’s new football leadership have been adamant they want Amorim to start as soon as possible.

United’s charm offensive naturally went to another level after Ten Hag was sacked on Monday, although principles of discussion were already in place.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Amorim is said to be genuinely torn on leaving now, and doesn't want to be seen as someone who constantly departs jobs mid-season. That already happened on leaving Braga to join Sporting in the first place, but the 39-year-old is nevertheless aware of the opportunity United represents.

Sporting, meanwhile, have already started considering alternatives, which speaks to the state of discussions.

Although Amorim has been seen as a potential candidate for the Manchester City job, those close to him state that he sees that situation as "too subject to change".

Pep Guardiola might decide to stay, or the club could even face relegation from the outcome of their Premier League hearing. City insist on their innocence.

Some of these issues have also been raised in discussions with United, that have also centred on the quality of the squad and how Amorim's three-man defence would fit.