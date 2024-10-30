Carabao Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn next opponents

( PA )

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals takes place this evening with defending champions Liverpool hoping to advance to the next stage of the competition.

They face Brighton in the last-16 in one of six matches being played tonight to determine which sides make it into the next knockout round. Premier League clubs Brentford and Southampton are already safely through after the Bees bested Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout and the Saints overcame Stoke City 3-2 on Tuesday.

Hoping to join them in the last-eight are: Manchester City who face a tricky test away at Tottenham, Arsenal who take on Championship side Preston North End, Aston Villa who host Crystal Palace, Newcastle who face a repeat of their weekend Premier League fixture against Chelsea and Manchester United who begin the next era of the club having dismissed manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, they face Leicester at Old Trafford.

Follow along with the Carabao Cup quarter-final round draw below and get all the reaction to tonight’s result once they are finalised: