Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A click here.

These days, it feels like off-pitch controversies constantly shape what happens on the field. Whether it’s the latest Manchester City hearings, legal battles impacting the game, or debates over Saudi involvement in Newcastle United’s takeover, the drama often overshadows the play itself.

The latest saga, however, is a bit more traditional: it centres around Manchester United, following the club’s decision to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag.

After leading United to an FA Cup victory and briefly reigniting hope among fans, Ten Hag’s tenure came to an abrupt end on Monday. Over the past 14 months, a series of disastrous results, including United’s worst-ever Champions League run and a historically poor Premier League start, led to his dismissal.

So, what went wrong, and where does the club go from here?

What can we expect from the search for a new manager, and how quickly can the next leader realistically turn things around for this struggling giant?

And with over £180 million already spent in the summer transfer window, should we expect further spending in January under new management?

If you have questions about Ten Hag’s sacking or the future of Manchester United, submit them in the comments below. I’ll be answering them live during a Q&A on Thursday, 31 October at 12pm—submit yours now!

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 12pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

If you’re looking to delve into the complexities of how football has been shaped by outside influences, you may be interested my new book, States of Play, which aims to unravel this narrative. Find out more – including how to win a free copy – here.