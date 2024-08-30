✕ Close Everything you need to know about new Champions League format

The draws for the Europa League and Conference League take place this afternoon ahead of the start of a new era for European football.

Following on from the new-look Champions League draw yesterday, both the Europa League and Conference League will embrace new formats ahead of this season. The new competitions will look similar to the Champions League, as a 36-team league format replaces the previous group stage. As a result, the draw will look different too: teams will be handed fixtures, rather than being selected into groups.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers will take their place in the Europa League. United qualified for Europe by winning the FA Cup while Spurs returned to European competition at the first attempt under Ange Postecoglou. Rangers were finalists in 2022 and are the only Scottish side in the Europa League this season.

In the Uefa Conference League, Chelsea are the only Premier League team in the hat - the Blues qualified through the play-offs after beating Servette on Thursday night. They are joined, though, by Hearts from Scotland, The New Saints from Wales, Larne from Northern Ireland and Shamrock Rovers from the Republic of Ireland.

Follow all the latest updates from the Europa League and Uefa Conference League draws, below