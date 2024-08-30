Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day updates as Arsenal eye Raheem Sterling; Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen latest
The transfer deadline is 11pm tonight as several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
The transfer window shuts tonight as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the 11pm deadline.
Arsenal are considering a late move for a wide forward, with Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman both linked. The Independent reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Sterling from their days at Manchester City, but the club are unwilling to pay a fee for the 29-year-old.
Sterling has been told he will not play under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, who are expected to be the busiest club on deadline day. The Blues will also be looking to move on Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings. Chelsea wants to sign a striker, but top options Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney have agreed deals with Saudi side Al-Ahli. The Independent understands the Saudi Pro League club want to sign both Osimhen and Toney, who is set to leave Brentford for £40m.
Elsewhere, Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but Juventus have reportedly pulled out of talks to sign Jadon Sancho. The former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. though a swap offer between United and Chelsea for Sancho and Sterling has been described as a “long shot”.
Follow the latest transfer news and updates from deadline day in today’s live blog below:
Latest: Al Ahli agree deals for BOTH Osimhen and Toney
Big news from Saudi Arabia: Al Ahli have agreed fees for both Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney. The fee for Toney is in the region of £40m, and The Independent understands that the Saudi Pro League club want to sign both strikers on deadline day.
Al-Ahli earlier agreed personal terms with Osimhen, according to Sky in Italy, in a huge financial package worth around £65m in total. Osimhen was Chelsea’s top target for a striker this summer, while Toney was their back-up option. Now, both strikers could be joining the same club.
Toney has agreed personal terms and is set to undergo a medical at Al-Ahli today. The 28-year-old will be leaving Brentford and the Premier League.
Southampton close to ‘massive’ Aaron Ramsdale signing
Southampton manager Russell Martin has said the club are close to signing Aaron Ramsdale for £25m.
He told a press conference: “I think it will be massive, I some of the guys will be surprised that he is coming but I think it is big. I think it will give everyone a lift.”
James Ward-Prowse heading to Nottingham Forest on loan
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse on loan for the season. The former England and Southampton midfielder is set to be replaced by Carlos Soler, who is arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Slot explains why Liverpool signed Chiesa and reveals debut plans
Arne Slot declared he was excited to take Federico Chiesa to Liverpool and feels his £10m signing can bring both goals and a winning culture.
The Italy winger joined from Juventus for a cut-price fee to become Slot’s second signing and will become the first to appear for the team, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili loaned back to Valencia for the season.
But Slot believes it is unlikely that Chiesa will make his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday after he was frozen out at Juventus.
Slot explains why Liverpool signed Chiesa and reveals debut plans
Liverpool signed the winger from Juventus in a cut-price £10m deal
Transfer deadline day: Premier League latest
- Wolves have signed the England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace for a £10m deal
- West Ham are set to sign PSG midfielder Carlos Soler on a season-long loan. The Spaniard is set for a medical today
- Southampton and Crystal Palace have been linked with a loan move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet
- Southampton are set to complete the £25m signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
- Nottingham Forest have had an approach for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher turned down
Done deal! Neal Maupay joins Marseille on loan
Neal Maupay has escaped from Everton. The striker has signed for Marseille on loan, with an obligation to buy. After an unsuccessful spell at the Toffees, Maupay posted a clip from Shawshank Redemption yesterday, when Andy Dufresne finally escaped the prison walls.
I don’t think Everton fans will be sorry to see Maupay go.
📂 TransferWindow_2425— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 30, 2024
👤 𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐲 🇫🇷
📸 L’Estaque
🗓️ 30/08/24
🔵⚪️ #NealIsAnOlympienpic.twitter.com/QIXGxBBWu6
Newcastle and Crystal Palace remain apart in Marc Guehi talks
Marc Guehi’s future will run down to the final hours of deadline day as Newcastle and Crystal Palace remain apart in their valuation of the England international centre-bacl.
Newcastle have had several bids for Guehi turned down this summer, with Palace holding out for £75m.
The Independent understands Newcastle have so far raised their bid to £65m, with a further £5m in add-ons.
Chelsea eye striker alternatives after Osimhen and Toney blows
With Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney looking as if they will land in Saudi Arabia, Chelsea have turned to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin on transfer deadline day, The Independent understands.
The Blues have wanted to sign a striker all summer and they were linked with the 20-year-old Duran earlier in the window; Calvert-Lewin has emerged as an option in recent days.
Napoli poised for fresh move to sign Billy Gilmour
It’s going to be a busy day in Naples...
Look out for Billy Gilmour joining his Scotland teammate Scott McTominay at Antonio Conte’s Napoli.
The Azzurri want to bring in the Brighton midfielder, who shone for the Seagulls against Manchester United last weekend.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports there is a new attempt to strike a deal now with hours left in the window.
Get ready for transfer chaos: Chelsea and Manchester United race to solve problem causing deadline day frenzy
On the penultimate night of the transfer window, Arsenal were weighing up whether to take either Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman or Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, but still holding out for something else. That has left the Stamford Bridge hierarchy sweating, having already struggled to strike a deal with Manchester United.
This little circle involving some of the biggest clubs features many of the forces that have made this transfer window so quiet so far - but could yet see a frenzy on the final day. Some executives have told the Independent they are expecting “bedlam” on Friday, as everyone now rushes to deals after months of build-up.
Chelsea and Man Utd’s alarming transfer problem sets up deadline day chaos
Eye-watering wages have clogged up the market this summer, with Miguel Delaney explaining why a chaotic end to the window could unfold with plenty of moves ready to be made
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments