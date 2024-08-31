Support truly

A frantic end to the summer transfer window saw Arsenal, Manchester United and of course Chelsea all scrambling to complete deals as the clock ticked towards 11pm.

Here were the biggest moves on deadline day.

Arsenal capture Sterling with cut-price deal

Raheem Sterling swapped Chelsea for Arsenal in the most eye-catching move of the day, after the winger had been told he was surplus to requirements by Blues manager Enzo Maresca.

Although it still wasn’t confirmed on Friday night, The Independent understands that the move was completed after a deal sheet was submitted to the Premier League on time. Sterling joins Arsenal on loan until the end of the season after the clubs agreed there would be no fee and that his vast wages would be shared between them.

The winger escapes his Chelsea nightmare but still faces plenty of competition for a starting spot in the Arsenal team, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard already competing for a place on the left wing.

Chelsea loan Sancho with obligation to buy

In another of the more surprising developments over the past 48 hours, Chelsea loaned, and effectively bought, Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Sancho’s move was also unconfirmed by the deadline but was widely reported to have been completed on time.

Sancho, 24, endured a troubled relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag and will get a fresh start at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, the club he supported as a boy growing up in London. Chelsea are obliged to pay around £23m to sign Sancho permanently next summer, after he joined United from Dortmund three years ago for £73m.

Manchester United land Ugarte for initial £42m

Manchester United landed their top midfield target this summer by completing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £42.3m.

The Uruguay international, whose fee could rise by a further £8.5m if add-ons are triggered, has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford after passing a medical.

United had prioritised the recruitment of a defensive midfielder and, over the last two seasons, Ugarte averaged the second most tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s five major leagues. They believe the 23-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in world football and noted he was named in the team of the tournament in the summer’s Copa America.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me,” Ugarte said. “I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Manuel Ugarte signs on the dotted line at Old Trafford ( Manchester United )

Napoli sign £25m McTominay

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay ended a 22-year stay at Manchester United to join Napoli.

McTominay, 27, who joined United at the age of five and played 178 Premier League matches for the club since making his senior debut in 2017, signed for the Serie A club in a deal worth around £25m.

“McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy,” Manchester United said in a statement.

McTominay was Napoli’s second major signing from the Premier League this week, with striker Romelu Lukaku joining from Chelsea on Thursday.

Al-Ahli set to capture Toney

Brentford accepted a £40m offer from Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney.

England forward Toney had attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Brentford deal and has yet to feature in a Bees matchday squad this season ahead of a potential move away from West London.

Al-Ahli have also reportedly agreed a deal with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if signing Toney will affect their move for the Nigeria forward.

Brentford have accepted an offer for Ivan Toney from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ahli (Ivan Toney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Palace buy striker Nketiah and defender Lacroix – and keep Guehi

Eddie Nketiah completed his move away from Arsenal with a £25m switch to Crystal Palace.

Nketiah, 25, had fallen down the pecking order behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at the top of Arsenal’s attack and had become surplus to requirements for Mikel Arteta.

He will compete for a starting spot with Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after signing a five-year contract. Odsonne Edouard meanwhile departed Selhurst Park for Leicester City on loan.

It came after Palace bought centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg earlier in the day. Lacroix’s move reunites the 24-year-old French player with Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who coached Wolfsburg for two seasons.

Lacroix effectively replaces Joachim Andersen in the team after the Denmark international joined Fulham last week. And he will be paired with Marc Guehi after Palace refused to sell the England defender, who Newcastle had pursued all month.

Palace also loaned Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah, with a deal sheet submitted before 11pm.

Arsenal bring in Neto as Ramsdale joins Saints

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday after England keeper Aaron Ramsdale sealed a permanent move to Southampton.

Brazil’s Neto, who previously played for Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona, has made 61 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club in 2022.

“I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy,” Neto said. “I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it. I’m a really lucky person.”

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto joined Arsenal on deadline day (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wolves sign Andre, Forbs and Johnstone

Wolves signed 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense, Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a busy day for the club.

Andre had been linked with a host of major European clubs over the past 12 months after helping Fluminense win the Copa Libertadores, and a transfer to Fulham earlier this summer fell through.

Forbs only broke into the Ajax first team last season but made an impression on watching scouts, and he knows English football after spending several years in Manchester City’s academy. He joined on loan, and Wolves have an £11m option to buy.

Johnstone signed a four-year contract and looks set to usurp Jose Sa as Wolves’ No 1 goalkeeper.

To make room, striker Fabio Silva joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan, while winger Chiquinho also left for Mallorca on loan.

A new Brazilian in town 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/EKwrRmIn6C — Wolves (@Wolves) August 30, 2024

Everton bring in Broja as Maupay departs

Everton reportedly secured a very late loan deal for Chelsea’s Armando Broja, in a deal which includes a £30m option to buy the striker at the end of the season, after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League before 11pm.

Marseille meanwhile sealed a move for Everton forward Neal Maupay on a season-long loan. The Ligue 1 side also have an obligation to buy the forward at the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined Everton in 2022 from Brighton and scored just once in 32 appearances for the Toffees, and spent last season at former club Brentford.

Fulham get Nelson after pipping Ipswich

Reiss Nelson went on loan to Fulham after the west London club swooped in very late for the 24-year-old, with Ipswich already in talks over a deal. The move was set to be confirmed overnight.

Forest buy Morato and loan Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest bought Brazilian centre-back Morato from Benfica for around £12m and signed James Ward-Prowse close to the deadline, announcing the deals around 11pm.

Morato is 23 and had established himself in the first team at Benfica, having joined the club aged 18.

Ward-Prowse, 29, had found himself behind Tomas Soucek and summer signing Guido Rodriguez in the opening games of the Premier League season, and moved to Forest for regular football.

“When I knew I had the opportunity to join the club and come and show what I can do, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity,” Ward-Prowse said.

West Ham sign Spain international Soler

With Ward-Prowse’s exit, West Ham signed up Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan. Soler, 27, left his boyhood club Valencia two years ago to join PSG but was only a bit-part player in the French capital.

The Hammers meanwhile loaned out defender Nayef Aguerd to Real Sociedad, and winger Maxwel Cornet to Southampton.

AC Milan loan Abraham from Roma

AC Milan signed English striker Tammy Abraham on a year-long loan deal from AS Roma.

Abraham had a sensational start to his Roma career when he joined the club from Chelsea in 2021, scoring 27 goals in his debut season and helping them win the Conference League. But he has struggled to hit those heights in recent campaigns while an anterior cruciate ligament tear curtailed his appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 26-year-old found himself lower down the pecking order this season after Roma signed Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who was top scorer in Spain’s LaLiga last season with 24 goals.

Salzburg loan Liverpool prospect Bajcetic

Liverpool defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who was linked with a loan move to Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona, had a breakout 2022-23 season and will reunite with former Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who now manages Salzburg.

Chelsea send Petrovic, Gee and Washington on loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, while 19-year-old forward David Washington was sent to Hull City for the season and his fellow academy star Billy Gee was loaned to Norwich City.

Spurs sell Lo Celso back to Betis

Giovani Lo Celso’s Tottenham career came to an end with a switch back to Real Betis, the club he left to join Spurs in 2019.

Celtic capture Engels from Augsburg

Celtic splashed £15m on 20-year-old midfielder Arne Engels from FC Augsburg on a four-year contract. Engels made 50 Bundesliga appearances over a season and a half at Augsburg.

“He has a wide range of attributes which will allow him to play a number of positions in midfield, so we feel he is an excellent acquisition for the club,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. “I think Arne’s style of play, his energy and his technical ability really will suit our game model.”

Celtic also signed American defender Auston Trusty from Sheffield United on a five-year contract, and Dundee’s player of the year Luke McCowan on a three-year deal.

🖤💛❤



Our new Belgian Bhoy! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/LnBirXBTj8 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 30, 2024

West Brom sign Celtic’s Johnston

West Brom announced the signing of winger Mikey Johnston from Celtic on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston becomes the Baggies’ 10th signing of the summer and makes the permanent switch after he scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan with the club last season.

Burnley loan Sarmiento for promotion push

Burnley finalised a move for Jeremy Sarmiento who joins the club on a season-long loan deal from Brighton. The 22-year-old played a part in Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League last season and will now look to do the same with the Clarets. The Ecuador international scored three times in 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys in the Championship last season.

Birmingham smash League One transfer record for Stansfield

Birmingham City broke the League One transfer record to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at St Andrew’s last season, scoring 13 goals, and the club have parted with £10m to bring him back as they bid for promotion to the Championship.