Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rangers will face Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League this season.

While Erik ten Hag’s side also face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, with the Portuguese manager welcoming his former side to Istanbul. The Red Devils also travel to Porto, with further trips to Viktoria Plzen and FCSB. While Paok, Bodo/Glimt and Twente will play at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou’s side also travel to Turkey to play Galatasaray, Germany against Hoffenheim and Hungary against Ferencvaros, while Spurs will entertain Qarabag, AZ Alkmaar, Roma and Elfsborg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Philippe Clement’s side face a tough set of away fixtures, including United, Olympiacos, Nice and Malmo. While Spurs, Lyon, Union Saint-Gilloise and FCSB must all play at Ibrox.

The full draw for British teams:

Rangers: Tottenham (h), Manchester United (a), Lyon (h), Olympiacos (a), Union Saint-Gilloise (h), Malmo (a), FCSB (h), Nice (a)

Manchester United: Rangers (h), Porto (a), PAOK (h), Fenerbache (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), Victoria Plzen (a), Twente (h), FCSB (a)

Tottenham Hotspur: Roma (h), Rangers (a), AZ Alkmaar (h), Ferencvaros (a), Qarabag (h), Galatasaray (a), Elfsborg (h), Hoffenheim (a)

Full draw for pot one teams

Roma: Frankfurt (h), Tottenham (a), Braga (h), AZ Alkmaar (a), Kviv (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a), Athletic Club (h), Elfsborg (a)

Frankfurt: Slavia Prague (h), Roma (a), Ferencvaros (h), Lyon (a), Victoria Plzen (h), Midtjylland (a), RFS (h), Besiktas

Porto: Manchester United (h), Lazio (a), Olympiacos (h), Macabi Tel-Aviv (a), Midtjylland (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Hoffemheim (h), Anderlecht (a)

Ajax: Lazio (h), Slavia Prague (a), Macabi Tel-Aviv (h), Real Sociedad (a), Galatasaray (h), Qarabag (a), Besiktas (h), RFS (a)

Lazio: Porto (h), Ajax (a), Real Sociedad (h), Braga (a), Ludogorets (h), Kyiv (a), Nice (h), Twente (a)

Slavia Prague: Ajax (h), Frankfurt (a), Fenerbahce (h), PAOK (a), Malmo (h), Ludogorets (a), Anderlecht (h), Athletic Club (a)

Note: Not order of matches. Full match dates and times to be announced on Saturday