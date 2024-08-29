Support truly

Mason Mount has suffered another injury blow in his stop-start Manchester United career after being ruled out for several matches with a muscle problem.

The £55m signing will miss Sunday’s clash against Liverpool and is likely to sit out the start of United’s Europa League campaign while they are waiting to see if he will be fit for the clashes against Tottenham on 29 September and Aston Villa on 6 October.

Mount has begun all three matches for United this season but came off at half-time in Saturday’s defeat to Brighton.

The former Chelsea player has only started seven Premier League matches and just 11 games in total since his 2023 arrival and said he was frustrated that he faces another spell on the sidelines.

“During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue,” Mount wrote on social media. “I've had it checked and it looks like I'll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.

“I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

With Mount out, United manager Erik ten Hag could give summer signing Joshua Zirkzee his first start for the club against Liverpool, though Manuel Ugarte’s move from Paris Saint-Germain might be finalised in time for him to feature.

Scott McTominay, who would otherwise have been a possible replacement, is set to complete a transfer to Napoli.