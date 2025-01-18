Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal face Aston Villa in the Premier League with the hosts looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool.

Arsenal’s win over Spurs in midweek but the gap at the top to just four points, and while Liverpool do have a game in hand, the Gunners will know the importance of keeping up the chase ahead of some tough matches for Arne Slot’s side.

And they face a Villa side who have shown some unconvincing form over the winter, with a heavy loss to Newcastle and a draw to Brighton followed by narrow wins over Leicester and Everton.

Nevertheless, Villa have claimed some deserved wins over the Gunners in recent seasons, and Unai Emery’s side can be a match for any team in the league at their best.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 18 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

Mikel Arteta has no new injury concerns after after the win over Spurs, though Bukayo Saka is still some way off a return, as is Ethan Nwaneri. Riccardo Calafiori should be back in the squad after missing the midweek match.

It is unlikely the Italian would slot straight into the starting eleven, so expect Miles Lewis-Skelly to retain his place after impressing at left-back. In midfield, Jorginho or Thomas Partey could feature alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, while Gabriel Martinelli will hope to make a return to the side after being benched in favour of Raheem Sterling last time out.

Pau Torres is the notable absentee for Villa after suffering a broken metatarsal earlier this month. He joins Ross Barkley and John McGinn on the injury list.

Injuries mean that Tyrone Mings will likely partner Ezri Konsa at centre-back, while Youri Tielemans could return to anchor midfield alongside Amadou Onana.

New signing Donyell Malen could make his debut on the wing, with Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey alongside him, while Ollie Watkins should retain his place leading the line.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; Malen, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Prediction

Arsenal should have more than enough to get past a Villa side who have been putting in unconvincing performances in recent weeks.

Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa.

