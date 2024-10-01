Almost anybody who regularly uses sports betting sites will have come across the concept of cash outs, perhaps one of the most popular features of modern-day sports betting.

Cash outs allow bettors to settle their bets early, offering a cash sum that users can take ahead of the original bet being settled. For example, if you’ve bet on Manchester City to beat Ipswich and the score is currently 3-0, the bookie will likely offer you a ‘cash out’ sum to tempt you to take a smaller settlement than the full winnings.

Cash out betting sites have become so popular because they allow punters a ‘way out’ of a bet that’s not going a bettor’s way. It is popular because it also allows users to take a cash sum on events where the outcome is far from being decided.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, we’ve explained cash out in detail below, and have provided a rundown of the best betting sites that offer this feature as well as other relevant information.

How we choose the best cash out betting sites

There are several factors to consider when selecting the best online betting sites with cash out. As always, the first thing to do is double-check the license – is the site licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission? If so, this means that it is a trusted, regulated site that you can use without any doubts.

Next, look at the availability of cash out across different sports and markets – for example, most betting sites with cash out will offer options on football markets, but do they offer on other team sports or events such as horse racing?

The flexibility of any cash out offered is the next thing to consider. Does the site offer both full and partial cash outs, or just one of these options? Think about whether this will affect your bets when factoring in your betting habits.

Research whether it’s a live betting site (also known as ‘in-play’ betting). This allows betting on events once they have started, and means that customers have a wider range of betting options – it is an especially popular feature on football markets.

As with anything, the ease of use of betting sites with early cash out is often a deciding factor when choosing from a range of sites. Make sure that the site is easy to navigate, with a user-friendly interface on the desktop, mobile and app versions.

Finally, check that your chosen site offers a wide range of customer support options – such as email contact and live chat – as well as the full suite of responsible gambling tools. The latter should be visible in a dedicated tab on every betting site, and should consist of options such as deposit limits, time-outs and loss limits.

Best cash out betting sites

So, which betting sites offer cash out? In reality, many sites provide a cash out option, but below we have selected some of the best.

Bet365

Bet365 are one of the leading betting sites in the UK, and are among the most well-known and trusted brands.

Punters can use cash out on a variety of sports, including football, horse racing, NFL, NBA and cricket, with cash out available across several betting markets, as well as for long-term options such as outright markets.

Bet365 offers a clean operation for using cash outs, allowing users both fair and time-sensitive opportunities to cash out from their wager. They also offer partial cash-outs and auto-cash outs, giving customers options.

In addition, the Bet365 app is also very reliable, rarely faling to perform, while Bet365 offer £30 in free bets when you sign up and bet £10.

Kwiff

Kwiff is a reliable bookie with an impressive betting site and app, ensuring that users are not hindered during the cash out process.

Kwiff offer a unique angle on cash out with its Supercharged cash outs. Supercharged cash outs are awarded on a sporadic basis, increasing the value of your cash out, and are available for a number of sports, notably football and horse racing, and we found that once a cash out amount was agreed upon, it was paid out quickly.

Kwiff also permits cash outs on a wide array of its betting markets.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports is another well-known UK bookie, offering a reliable and trusted betting site and ensuring that users can capitalise on the opportunity to cash out on fair offers while not being fearful of the site or app crashing in the process.

BoyleSports provides users with the opportunity to cash out on several sports, including a number of niche options such as Gaelic games. Our team of experts found the cash out amounts offered were mostly fair and liked the option for partial cash out, which is widely available.

There is a great range of promotions, particularly for acca bets, that makes it a particularly appealing betting site for cash outs.

10Bet

10Bet is one of the best-looking betting sites on the market, and but has substance to go with that style, making cashing out a straightforward and pain-free process.

10Bet provides users with the option for full or partial cash outs across several sports, including football, horse racing and tennis.

As new betting sites go that also offer acca boosts and other bonuses, it is a standout option for users looking for range in their chosen cash out betting site.

BetVictor

BetVictor is one of the most reliable brands in the business, and that’s partly why it features among the best cash out betting sites. The reliability of BetVictor is what really stands out – you’re not going to be left hanging using the site, no matter what the sport or the time.

There are numerous sports available to use with cash out, with auto and partial cash out features built in. In our experience, cash out values were fair and offered at speed to reflect the tone of the game(s).

This was common across the betting site and app, and both have a pleasing interface that allows users to use their cash out function with ease.

How does cash out work?

In short, cash outs give you the option to take returns before the event is over. Punters can go into their live bets and with most cash out betting sites, there’s a button saying ‘cash out’ usually accompanied by the amount you are cashing out for (in other words, the ‘new’ amount of your returns).

Bettors can usually use the cash out option as soon as an event starts, though the amount offered is usually higher near the end of the event, depending on whether it has gone in your favour.

Using an example from football, you may have staked £10 on Ipswich to beat Man City at odds of 10/1. At the start of the match, you may be offered a cash out option similar to your total stake, or even less.

However, if Ipswich were to go 1-0 up in the 20th minute, your cash out value would jump – perhaps to £30, for example. Cash out amounts take every factor into account – in this case, it remains low because the bookie knows that the likelihood of City scoring is still high.

However, if Ipswich were to somehow score another two goals to make it 3-0, your cash out amount might climb to £80. This higher amount reflects the changing state of the game, as well as likely future events, but is also used by the bookies to tempt punters into taking an amount that is lower than the full potential amount of winnings.

The example above would now be referred to as a ‘full’ cash out – you cash out your entire stake for the winnings shown (in the above example, for £80).

Many of the best cash out betting sites also offer the option to take a ‘partial’ cash out. This concept is fairly self-explanatory; it simply adds one more ‘step’ to the cash out process.

With a partial cash out, you cash out a portion of your stake and leave the rest to run. For example, say you staked £10 on a treble of City to win, Spurs to win and Southampton to win, with total odds of 20/1.

If City and Spurs both won ahead of Southampton playing later in the day, you may be offered a current cash out of £100. In this scenario, you may decide to a partial cash out, leaving a smaller part of your stake left for the remaining game on the treble.

Cash out availability by sport

The best betting sites for cash out have options available across several different sports such as football, rugby, tennis, horse racing, and more.

It is important to note that some events, such as horse racing, are not suitable for cash outs, often due to their fast-paced nature and the fact they don’t last as long.

Football markets are probably the most popular ones for cash out, with many bookies offering a variety of cash out options on singles, accumulators and even bet builders. Nevertheless, this can vary between betting sites.

Common markets on football betting sites with cash out options include match winner, both teams to score, anytime goalscorer, correct score, over/under a number of goals and the outright winner of a competition.

Best cash out betting apps

Bet365, 10Bet and BetVictor are among the best betting apps for cash out. The fast-paced nature of cashing out bets requires a fast-loading app that also offers a smooth, user-friendly mobile experience, and our recommended trio do just that.

Partial cash out and auto cash out options

With a partial cash out, you cash out a portion of your stake and leave the rest to run. For example, say you staked £10 on a treble of City to win, Spurs to win and Southampton to win, with total odds of 20/1.

Your total potential winnings would be £200. Say the first two matches were to go in your favour, and you were being offered a cash out sum of £100. You could then opt to cash out a portion of your stake and leave the rest to see if it wins.

For example, you could cash out 50 per cent of your stake (£5 in this case) to take a return of half of that cash out amount – in this case £50. It works accordingly – you could cash out 75 per cent of the stake and take a return of £75, for example.

If you do this, you leave the remaining stake as part of the original bet, running at the same odds as the original. So, if you partially cashed out for £5 in the above example, you would leave £5 staked at odds of 20/1. If the final leg of the bet loses, you simply take the cashed out winnings. If the final leg returns, you take winnings of, in this case, £100.

You’d have taken a return of £150 versus the potential £200 if you hadn’t cashed out, but this can be an advantageous way to bet on matches that are close or end-to-end, especially if you aren’t able to keep a close eye on the game.

Auto cash out is another option now offered by betting sites. It is easier to understand than a partial cash out too – put simply, auto cash out allows users to set a certain amount that your bet will automatically cash out at if the cash out sum reaches that level.

For example, say you bet £10 on Accrington Stanley to beat Liverpool with odds of 40/1. Your total potential winnings would be £400, but you could set an auto cash out amount of £250. This means that, if the cash out amount offered by the bookie reaches £250 at any point, your bet will automatically be cashed out without you having to do anything.

This is a good option for bettors who or can’t pay attention to the event they have staked on.

Responsible gambling

Gambling should only be considered a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, no matter your knowledge of the sport. Remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Best cash out betting sites summary

The most important rule to remember when choosing early cash out betting sites is that customers must make sure that the chosen site fits their needs and preferences for cash out betting.

There are plenty of betting sites that offer cash out, and our article offers advice on how to choose the right one for you.

Firstly, remember that your chosen site must be licensed and regulated by the UKGC. All the sites recommended by The Independent are fully regulated.

Next, look at the availability of cash out across different sports and markets. The best betting sites with cash out will offer the feature on a range of markets across a number of sports. In addition, they should offer plenty of flexibility when it comes to cashing out, be that full, partial or auto cash out.

It is also worth considering the site’s overall usability and user interface. Do they have a good app, and does the desktop site function well? Make sure that the site is easy to navigate, and that it works efficiently.

Finally, check that your chosen site offers a wide range of customer support options – such as email contact and live chat – as well as the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

Cash out betting sites FAQs

Can you cash out a free bet?

No. Most cash out betting sites will void any bets made using a free bet token that are then cashed out. If you do have a free bet, don’t place it on a wager you would usually consider cashing out on and look elsewhere to spend the bet credits.

What betting sites have cash out?

The majority of online bookmakers now offer some form of cash out. There’s usually an icon on the market to indicate if a bet can be cashed out, or you could contact customer support to ask about their cash out services.