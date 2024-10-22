New polls show Trump losing edge over Harris on economy two weeks out from Election Day: Live updates
Donald Trump previously led Kamala Harris on tax and housing but voters appear to be increasingly persuaded by vice president on the issue, new survey finds
Donald Trump has lost his advantage over Kamala Harris on the economy, with a majority of voters now saying they believe the Democrat is best placed to steward the country and favor her tax and housing policies, according to a new poll.
The survey from Associated Press/NORC gives the vice president a lead over the Republican on the issue, which the electorate consistently places as the most important of the race, putting her ahead by 46 percent to 35 percent.
Trump was on the campaign trail in hurricane-hit North Carolina on Monday, where he again pushed a false conspiracy that the government has been giving FEMA disaster relief funding to illegal immigrants, suggested that if God were counting the votes he could win California because of his large rally crowd sizes, scaremongered over “migrant crime” and smeared Harris on human trafficking.
In Michigan, Harris appeared alongside Never Trump Republican Liz Cheney and accused her “increasingly unstable” rival of “hiding” by not debating her again, urging voters “we cannot despair.”
“We rise to a moment and we stand on the broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country,” she said.
Trump discusses a world without taxes at ‘Bronx barbershop’ event
Also yesterday, Fox broadcast Trump’s sitdown with Lawrence Jones and a gathering of New York barbers at which he talked about his fantasy of funding the federal government solely through tariffs, pushed his insane lie about forced sex-change operations in schools (which, again, is simply not happening) and claimed that RFK Jr would sort out clean living for Americans because he’s “big into the health food and women things”.
However, voters are about evenly divided on whether Trump or Harris is better on prices for everyday essentials like groceries and gas and neither candidate has an edge on jobs and unemployment.
They are also slightly more likely to prefer Trump on the issue of tariffs, which were defined in the poll as taxes on imported goods.
“Do I trust Trump on the economy? No. I trust that he’ll give tax cuts to his buddies like Elon Musk,” said poll respondent Janice Tosto, a 59-year-old Philadelphia woman and self-described independent.
By contrast, poll respondent Amber Moody, 36, from Halifax, Virginia, said she trusts Trump – and Republicans in general – much more on economic matters.
“It seems to me that in my lifetime, every time a Democrat holds office, the economy suffers,” she said.
“Prices go up, taxes go up and the national debt goes up. While I don’t approve of everything Donald Trump says and does, I do believe he is the better choice.”
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US presidential election as the race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enters its final two weeks.
