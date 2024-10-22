✕ Close Trump bizarrely impersonates a duck at town hall after insisting he's 'aced' cognitive test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump has lost his advantage over Kamala Harris on the economy, with a majority of voters now saying they believe the Democrat is best placed to steward the country and favor her tax and housing policies, according to a new poll.

The survey from Associated Press/NORC gives the vice president a lead over the Republican on the issue, which the electorate consistently places as the most important of the race, putting her ahead by 46 percent to 35 percent.

Trump was on the campaign trail in hurricane-hit North Carolina on Monday, where he again pushed a false conspiracy that the government has been giving FEMA disaster relief funding to illegal immigrants, suggested that if God were counting the votes he could win California because of his large rally crowd sizes, scaremongered over “migrant crime” and smeared Harris on human trafficking.

In Michigan, Harris appeared alongside Never Trump Republican Liz Cheney and accused her “increasingly unstable” rival of “hiding” by not debating her again, urging voters “we cannot despair.”

“We rise to a moment and we stand on the broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country,” she said.