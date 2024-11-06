Election 2024 live results: Trump wins North Carolina — first battleground victory against Harris (cloned)
America anxiously awaits results of 2024 presidential election as Trump secures key state
The chances of Kamala Harris securing the White House have narrowed significantly as Donald Trump has won North Carolina, the first of seven crucial battleground states.
The vice president’s best chance is now in the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Counting also continues in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, which offer other paths to 270 Electoral College votes.
Polls remain open in Alaska and Hawaii.
The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.
Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.
Meanwhile, Trump dismissed critics who expressed concerns that he would not concede an election loss as “crazy” as he cast his vote in Florida.
The former president told reporters as he voted with his wife Melania Trump: “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.”
Harris wins Virginia
The Associated Press has called the state of Virginia for Kamala Harris.
Harris watch party mood shifts to 'doom-an-gloom’
The mood took a turn towards doom-and-gloom at Kamala Harris’s election night watch party at Howard University shortly before midnight, as CNN’s talking heads on the screen indicated that Pennsylvania was slipping further out of reach while outlining Harris campaign concerns in other Blue Wall states: Michigan and Wisconsin.
It’s already a night of significantly lowered expectations for Democrats, and some have begun to trickle out of the event. The majority of the crowd is still here; the music's still playing. But the dancing is over, at least for now.
In pictures: Elation for Trump fans as mood sinks for Harris supporters
Battleground state tracker — North Carolina goes to Trump
Harris wins New Mexico and Oregon
The Associated Press has called New Mexico and Oregon for Kamala Harris.
Polling ‘Nostradamus’ says early returns are ‘scary’ for his prediction of a Harris win
HistorianAllan Lichtman has admitted that, despite his weeks of backing Kamala Harris to win the presidency, the early voter returns were “very scary.”
During an online stream on Tuesday night, Lichtman and his son, Sam Lichtman, provided live updates as early counts showed gains for Donald Trump, admitting several times that initial numbers for the vice president were not ideal.
The American political historian is known as the “Nostradamus” of elections because he has successfully predicted the last nine out of 10 presidential races since 1984. He has consistently backed his original prediction that Harris would win in 2024.
Mike Bedigan reports.
New York Times needle swings to likely Trump victory
The New York Times famous election needle has swung to a “Likely Trump” victory.
Needles for the Electoral College, Popular Vote, and all the swing states have also swung toward the Republican.
Trump wins key battleground of North Carolina
The Associated Press has called North Carolina for Donald Trump.
Democrats felt confident that they had a chance of taking the state given but the first of the seven main battlegrounds has gone to the Republican.
