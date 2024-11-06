Trump-backed Rick Scott holds off challenge to hang on to Florida Senate seat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Republican Rick Scott has held on to his Florida US Senate seat in a battle that had commanded national attention.

But why was a Republican incumbent’s battle for re-election, in a reddening state where Donald Trump makes his home, so important?

Because of the stakes.

The battle for Scott’s Senate seat had the power to write the narrative of election night. A potentially vulnerable Republican senator in a red-trending purple state, Scott sought his second term in the upper chamber at a time when incumbents are traditionally at their weakest. His opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, was a one-term former Democratic congresswoman.

While most polls and analytics showed Scott ahead by a few percentage points in the weeks before the election, Mucarsel-Powell remained in striking range — and the significance of her victory would’ve been hard to overstate. Republicans will be breathing a sigh of relief with this result.

Scott’s greatest strength was also his greatest weakness: his unabashed ties to MAGA. Having run and lost a challenge against Mitch McConnell as the GOP’s leader in the Senate, Scott is widely viewed as one of Trump’s loyalists in the chamber — something that tied him to the national presidential race in people’s minds.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ran an uphill battle in Florida ( AP )

Conversely, Scott was able to count on backup from Trump himself and the MAGA war chest. Little surprise, however, that Ron DeSantis didn’t show up to support him — in the wild world of Florida politics, the two are known to be rivals and less than friendly.

Also in Florida, Anna Paulina Luna – an outspoken supporter of Trump – was able to hang on to her seat, while Trump himself took the state, a result that had been widely expected.

The final days of Florida’s Senate race played out over the backdrop of Hurricane Milton cleanup. The storm battered the central portion of the Sunshine State, causing major flooding around the Tampa Bay area as well as other damage from fallen trees and debris. Having made landfall as a category 3 storm, it is not thought to have killed as many as Helene weeks earlier but is still thought to have claimed more than a dozen lives. Millions more remained without power for days.