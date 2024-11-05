Election Day 2024 live updates: Latest Trump vs Harris news, polls and analysis
Election Day 2024 in the US as first votes cast in battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump made their final pitches on Monday, the last full day of campaigning.
The Republican former president chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.
Trump, who received a last-minute endorsement from influential podcaster Joe Rogan, was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am, looking exhausted.
The Democrat, drawning a sharp contrast, was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, respectively.
Harris set a joyous tone and emphatically told her supporters for the final time: “We’re not going back!”
The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.
What is the Electoral College and why is 270 so important?
If you’re new to US presidential elections, here’s an invaluable guide to what’s about to play out from Justin Rohrlich.
What is the Electoral College and why is 270 so important?
The popular vote decides every other election in the United States.
Final polls reveal state of the race
As campaigning comes to an end and the American public prepares to cast its votes on who will be the country’s next commander-in-chief, here’s our data correspondent Alicja Hajopian to take a reading of the very final polls.
Election 2024 polls: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
What are Harris and Trump doing on Election Day?
The candidates are no doubt utterly exhausted from their non-stop campaign schedule of recent weeks but cannot afford to rest on their laurels just yet.
They need to vote themselves (for themselves), for one thing.
According to USA Today, Harris will be spending her day in Washington DC and plans to celebrate election night at Howard University, where she studied political science and economics from 1983 to 1986.
If she wins, the Vice President will be the first American president to graduate from a historically-Black college and university.
Her running mate Tim Walz will meanwhile be in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with his wife Gwen before they head to DC themselves for a Harris-Walz election night event with supporters.
Donald Trump is meanwhile expected to be at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and will host a watch party at a convention centre in West Palm Beach.
Donald Tump attacks Harris, ‘evil’ Nancy Pelosi and ‘dumb’ John Kelly at last rally
The Republican nominee, looking exhausted and more orange than ever, delivered four rallies in three states yesterday and continued to stray off script and voice violent revenge fantasies, notably at his final event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same city in which he ended his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.
Here he is lashing out at Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.
He also insulted Detroit again, surely an unwise tactic this late in the game in a vital swing state.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Shock as Trump says putting Harris in the ring with Mike Tyson ‘would be interesting’
It comes as Trump continues to claim that he is seeing success with female voters, despite making open, and often violent, affronts against Harris and other high profile women including Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney
Kamala Harris vows ‘we’re not going back’ in star-studded final rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey
Happy Election Day!
Well, we’ve made it. Who knows what happens next.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris concluded her astonishing three-month long campaign with a rousing address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last night where she outlined her positive vision for America without once mentioning the name of her Republican challenger.
Before that, her husband Doug Emhoff paid touching tribute to his wife and Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey urged their audience against complacency, stressing the importance of getting out to vote and making their voices heard.
The Harris campaign deployed their celebrity supporters further afield too, with Katy Perry doing the honours in Pittsburgh and Christian Aguilera in Las Vegas.
Here’s Alastair Jamieson to set the scene.
America on a knife edge as Trump says election is ‘ours to lose’
Seven swing states will decide the result of the election
Hello and welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Election Day as the hard-fought race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump reaches its climax
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments