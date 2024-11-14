Fox News’s Jesse Watters says the quiet part out loud about Trump’s administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters appeared to say the quiet part out loud as he admitted that he will be asking the Trump administration for “special favors.”

On Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday night, the conservative media pundit and staunch Donald Trump supporter celebrated the president-elect’s latest picks for jobs in his second term including the controversial choices of Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

Watters boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government, with his former Fox News colleague Pete Hegseth tapped to become Trump’s future defense secretary.

He then went on to suggest that he might seek to use those ties to his advantage.

“Trump’s picking stars he can trust to catch his back and enact his agenda. And they’re rolling them out fast and fun,” Watters said.

“The country senses it’s on the precipice of massive change and we’re excited.

“And I’m not just saying that because I know the entire cabinet and that I’ll be asking for special favors.”

Jesse Watters admitted that he might ask for ‘special favors’ ( Fox News )

With a brief pause, he added: “Probably inappropriate, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

What special favors Watters was alluding to remains unclear.

“A new golden age isn’t just a slogan, it’s a promise. Trump’s victory and these cabinet picks are raising our expectations because we deserve to have our expectations raised,” Watters added.

Just days earlier, Watters complained on his show that his Democrat-voting mom hadn’t invited him to Thanksgiving following Vice President Kamala Harris’s election loss to Trump.

“Since they [the Democrats] can’t stop us, we’re not invited to Thanksgiving,” he said on Monday’s episode of Jesse Watters Primetime.

“People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I wasn’t invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room.”

He added: “She said it was a scheduling situation. And then at the last second invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her, ‘No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.’”

Watters’s mother has been known to send her son critical text messages since 2017 in which she urged him to avoid “conspiracy rabbit holes.”