Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters has revealed his own mother hasn’t invited him to Thanksgiving after Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

The anchor and staunch Trump supporter, who regularly shares details about clashes with his Democrat-voting mom, mocked liberals for shunning conservatives from Thanksgiving in the wake of the Republican’s election victory.

“Since they can’t stop us, we’re not invited to Thanksgiving,” he said on his show on Monday night.

“People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I wasn’t invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room.”

“She said it was a scheduling situation,” Watters huffed. “And then at the last second invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her, ‘No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.’”

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, took pity on the Fox News anchor as she joined him as the next guest on the primetime show.

“By the way, you’re more than welcome to come to the Trump house for Thanksgiving,” she said. “I don’t want you to be left out in the cold on this one.”

Jesse Watters revealed his mother has not invited him to Thanksgiving ( Jesse Waters Primetime/FOX )

“Well, that would make my mother even more upset,” Watters replied.

Watters cut to segments from MSNBC about how Harris supporters can “move forward” if they work alongside or have family members who voted for Trump.

One of the segments Watters mocked featured Yale University child psychiatry Doctor Amanda Calhoun’s appearance on MSNBC, where she urged viewers whose family members voted for Trump to shun those relatives over the holidays.

“If you are going through a situation where you have family members or you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, that are against your livelihood, then it’s completely fine to not be around those people, and to tell them why,” she told MSNBC’s Joy Reid last Friday.

“To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me.’”

Watters’s mother has sent critical text messages to her son since 2017, when he became co-host of The Five.

Later, producers introduced a segment called “Mom Texts” in which he regularly read aloud his mother’s texts to him.