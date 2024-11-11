Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Lara Trump was called out by Fox News anchor Howard Kurtz after she blamed Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat on “constant mudslinging” without mentioning President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent insults.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee argued on Sunday’s MediaBuzz that Democrats focused too much on attacking the former president’s character and not enough on their own record and what they would do for voters.

“I think it said all along she didn’t really have a plan. She didn’t have a single policy point that she could direct the American people to and say this is why you should vote for me,” the daughter-in-law of the next commander-in-chief said. “If you’re running for president of the United States you better tell them how you’re going to make their life better, not just continually attack the opposition.”

“I think when they got to the point of constant mudslinging and not really talking about what they do for the American people, I think that’s what lost them the election,” she added.

Kurtz didn’t hesitate to respond.

“But couldn‘t Democrats say the same?” Kurtz asked. “During the campaign, Trump called the vice president dumb, cursed her at one point, and questioned her racial identity.”

Lara Trump defended her father-in-law, saying, “This is who he’s always been.”

“I think whenever you see Donald Trump say things like this, this is not out of character for him,” she told the host. “This is who he’s always been. I think it is pretty dumb, Howie, to leave the border wide open and allow 20 million to pour into our country illegally, pretty dumb to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.”

She added: “I think there are a lot of dumb things that happened during the course of this administration, and I think a lot of Americans agreed with Donald Trump’s assessment of exactly that.”

Kurtz began to push back but was quickly interrupted.

“Well, it’s one thing to say that the policies are dumb versus saying somebody--”

“You’ve got to question someone’s intelligence if they’re doing these things, quite frankly,” Lara Trump said.