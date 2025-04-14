Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky asks Trump to see devastation for himself after Sumy missile attack kills 34
EU foreign ministers to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US president Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and see the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s war for himself.
This came after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in one of the deadliest strikes of the war.
Mr Zelensky has demanded a tough international response to the attack, which came as Mr Trump rapidly pushed to end the conflict.
EU foreign ministers were expected to meet in Luxembourg this morning to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.
A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president showed bodies strewn in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.
"Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," he said, noting the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.
Asking Mr Trump to see the destruction for himself, Mr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”
Ukrainian orchestra musician killed in Russian strike on Sumy
Orchestra musician Olen Kohut was among the 34 people killed in Russia’s deadly strike on Sumy.
Confirming her demise, Sumy National Theatre said on Facebook: "On April 13, 2025, as a result of a missile strike by Russia, our theater family suffered a pain that words cannot describe. Inflicted wounds killed our colleague, artist of the orchestra theater — Olena Kohut.”
A soloist-organist, "Elena was an extremely bright person, a true professional, a sympathetic colleague, and a reliable friend. Her music, her smile, her kindness — will forever be in our memories", the theater added.
"This is an irreparable loss for our collective, for the entire music community, for everyone who knew and appreciated Olena as an artist and as a person," the Sumy Oblast Philharmonic said.
Ukraine’s western allies accuse Russia of committing ‘war crime’
Germany’s incoming chancellor accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of committing a “war crime” in Ukraine after a missile attack on Sumy left 34 people dead.
The attack was “a deliberate and calculated war crime”, Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union, said.
"There are two waves of attacks and the second arrived as emergency workers were taking care of the victims," he said.
"That is the response, that is what Putin does to those who talk with him of a ceasefire.”
French president Emmanuel Macron called the Russian attack a "blatant disregard of human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump".
"Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia," he said.
"France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners."
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the attack “barbaric”. “Russia was and remains the aggressor,” she said.
"Strong measures are urgently needed to enforce a ceasefire. Europe will continue to reach out to partners and maintain strong pressure on Russia until the bloodshed ends and a just and lasting peace is achieved, on Ukraine's terms and conditions."
British prime minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled at Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy".
US condemns ‘horrifying’ Sumy attack
The US has condemned Russia’s attack on Sumy that left 34 people dead.
Describing the attack as “horrifying”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended “deepest condolences to the victims”.
“This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace,” he said.
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to see the devastation from Vladimir Putin’s war.
"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said in an interview with CBS News, addressing the US president.
"You will understand with whom you have a deal."
"It will not be theater, with preparing actors in the streets and the [city] center,” he said, adding that it is only after the visit that Mr Trump will “understand what Putin did".
They said as of 6pm local time: “34 people have died, including 2 children.
“117 people have been injured, including 15 children.
“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the entire country.”
