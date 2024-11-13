Trump transition live updates: President-elect to meet with Biden at White House; Senate to pick new leader
Donald Trump back in Washington DC on Wednesday to sit down with Joe Biden to discuss transition after announcing a series of new cabinet appointments
Donald Trump will return to Washington DC on Wednesday to meet with Republicans on Capitol Hill and Joe Biden at the White House to discuss a transition schedule as the Senate elects a new majority leader in place of Mitch McConnell, with Rick Scott, John Cornyn and John Thune in contention.
The president-elect has meanwhile announced that tech billionaire Elon Musk and ex-Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will head a new “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), tasked with cutting the cost of government, stripping away regulations and restructuring federal agencies.
Musk responded to the news by pledging that DOGE “will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people”.
The incoming 47th president unveiled a number of other appointments to his new administration on Tuesday, picking John Ratcliffe, his director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021, to be his next CIA director and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.
Trump also revealed that Mike Huckabee has been chosen as his new ambassador to Israel, Steven Witkoff will be his special envoy to the Middle East and William Joseph McGinley his White House counsel.
Trump addresses Republicans on Capitol Hill
The president-elect is currently addressing the House GOP conference in triumphant fashion, basking in the glow of last week’s election results and his new best friend has a front row seat.
Melania hits out over ‘false, misleading and inaccurate’ reporting about her absence
While still declining to offer an explanation for her not joining her husband today, the past and former first lady hits out at the press and warns: “Be discerning with your source of news.”
Trump jets in for White House meeting with Joe Biden
The president-elect’s private plane landed in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, a short while ago to whisk him across to Washington DC.
Elon Musk, his chief of staff-designate Susie Wiles and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz were among Trump’s fellow passengers.
MAGA congresswoman claims Lara Trump is ‘perfect fit’ to replace Rubio in Senate
Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna believes the RNC co-chair, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, should take Senator Marco Rubio’s seat in the upper chamber of Congress now that he is expected to be tapped to serve in Trump’s cabinet.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Musk supports radical change in who controls America’s supply of money
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO signaled his support for abolishing the Federal Reserve in a post on X last week, just days before Trump announced the billionaire’s new “efficiency” role under his government.
Musk shared a post by Republican Senator Mike Lee that called for an end to the United States’s central bank.
Musk included a “100” emoji in the caption of his re-post on Friday.
“The Executive Branch should be under the direction of the president,” the Utah senator wrote in his post.
“That’s how the Constitution was designed. The Federal Reserve is one of many examples of how we’ve deviated from the Constitution in that regard. et another reason why we should #EndTheFed.”
Katie Hawkinson has more.
Tommy Tuberville says the US military ‘couldn’t beat anyone right now’
The Alabama Senator told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last night that her stablemate Pete Hegseth will have his work cut out for him because the US military is a “disaster” and “couldn’t beat anybody right now”.
Tuberville – a former football coach who never served and has no background in military strategy – made the comments while insisting that the nation needs to revamp its armed forces.
“We need to build our military up,” the Republican said.
“Our military right now, Laura, is a disaster. Absolute disaster. We couldn’t beat anybody right now.”
Tuberville said while “we’ve got some good people in the military… [the] structure of it, the things that we’ve done, the Democrats have destroyed it”.
Graig Graziosi has more.
Ex-Fox News host slams colleague’s appointment to run Pentagon under Trump
Gretchen Carlson has said she was left “stunned” by Trump’s decision to select her one-time colleague Pete Hegseth as his new secretary of defense.
“From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense?” she wrote on X last night.
“I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran… and?”
James Liddell has more.
Trump’s defense secretary pick thinks women should not be in combat roles in military
Pete Hegseth said earlier this month that women should not be in combat roles in the military because they are not “as capable” as men.
The 44-year-old Fox and Friends co-host, whose appointment has shocked many in the defense world, dismissed the role of women in combat roles in an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show, which aired last week on November 7.
“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth said.
“It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.
“We have all served with women and they’re great. But it’s just our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally... over human history, men in those positions are more capable.”
Rhian Lubin has more.
Revealed: Trump’s push to ‘veto Sir Keir Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal’
The future of the Chagos Islands and a secretive UK/US airbase is set to be an early flashpoint between Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer as the president-elect seeks to veto the controversial deal signed off by the prime minister and endorsed by Joe Biden, it can be revealed.
The Independent understands that the Trump’s transition team has requested legal advice from the Pentagon over the agreement that handed the Chagos Islands – which is under British control – to Mauritius.
US government sources say Trump is looking to veto the deal, which is set to come into force after his inauguration in January, over global security fears.
Here’s a full report from David Maddox.
