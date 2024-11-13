Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump will nominate former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has promoted conspiracy theories about US involvement in Ukraine, to be the next head of the US intelligence community.

The president-elect announced that he is tapping the former Hawaii lawmaker to be his Director of National Intelligence, a position from which Gabbard will be in charge of an office created in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and tasked with leading and synthesizing intelligence collected from around the world.

Trump said Gabbard, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, “has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans” for “over two decades.”

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” Trump said in a statement.

He also claimed that the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has “broad support” across both political parties and noted that Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after losing the party’s presidential nomination to Joe Biden, is “now a proud Republican.”

Gabbard will need confirmation for the job and is likely to face scrutiny from senators over statements she made in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In one controversial interview, Gabbard claimed that the US ally was not worth protecting because it “isn’t actually a democracy,” and that US-funded “biolabs” — which do not exist — could result in the release of “dangerous pathogens.”

This baseless claim echoed Russian propaganda that the United States was funding labs in Ukraine to make illegal biological weapons for use against Russia.

At the time, Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah responded by saying Gabbard was spreading “treasonous lies.”

In a post on X Gabbard thanked Trump “for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people.”

“I look forward to getting to work,” she added.

In 2019, Gabbard was one of the only House Democrats who did not vote to impeach Trump on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress.