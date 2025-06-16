Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump once again failed to address the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers during a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday night.

Trump, who is set to arrive Monday in Canada’s Rocky Mountains for the annual G7 summit, instead expressed concerns on other matters, including immigration raids and transgender athletes in elite sports.

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them.

“That is why they believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports — And that is why I want ICE, Border Patrol, and our Great and Patriotic Law Enforcement Officers, to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities, and those places where Sanctuary Cities play such a big role” he wrote.

Trump also said that “efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens” across American cities would be expanded despite violent protests occurring across the nation in the past week, and millions taking part in the “No Kings” protests on Saturday.

His message came around the same time that Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris’ former running mate, Tim Walz, confirmed the arrest of shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57.

Boelter’s arrest Sunday night came after the largest manhunt in Minnesota history following the fatal shootings of Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark.

Walz said the gunman, who was impersonating a police officer, had a list of possible targets.

Authorities say that Boelter allegedly shot another Democratic lawmaker and their spouse, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, at their home.

Trump, however, has not posted a formal statement since his original message on Saturday.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!“ he said after the deadly attack.

Trump failed to acknowledge the arrest of 57-year-old suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, in a late night Truth post ( AP )

Instead, Trump’s attention has been focused on the Israel-Iran conflict over the weekend.

Trump absolved the U.S. from any accountability relating to the attacks, which have already killed dozens in both nations.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he said Sunday, following a series of Israeli missile strikes that targeted Tehran.