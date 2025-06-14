Minnesota lawmakers shot latest: Melissa Hortman and husband killed and two others wounded in ‘politically motivated attack
A Democratic state politician and her husband were fatally shot in the early hours on Saturday
A manhunt is underway after a Democratic state politician and her husband were killed in a targeted shooting in suburban Minnesota.
State Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot at their home early Saturday morning in what Governor Tim Walz called a "politically motivated assassination.”
Eight miles away, another Democratic state lawmaker, John Hoffman and his wife were also shot in a separate attack, although Walz says he is "cautiously optimistic" of their recovery after surgery this morning.
The gunman, who officials say was impersonating a police officer, is still on the run. He is described as a white male with brown hair who was last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency “is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners.”
President Donald Trump added: “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”
