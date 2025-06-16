Minnesota shootings latest: Suspect who targeted lawmakers arrested and charged with murder after two-day manhunt

Tim Walz Gives Update On Two Lawmakers Shot In Minesota

The man suspected of assassinating one Minnesota lawmaker and shooting another is in police custody, ending a nearly two-day manhunt.

Officials announced that Vance Boelter, 57, was taken into custody Sunday. He has been accused of fatally shooting Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as shooting Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their respective homes in the early morning hours on Saturday in what has been described as a “politically-motivated” attack.

Law enforcement agencies spent nearly 48 hours searching for Boelter, with more than 100 agents deployed across the state.

On Sunday morning, police located the suspect’s vehicle on the side of the highway in Sibley County, where officials said they found valuable evidence.

Boelter’s longtime friend and roommate said he was at their shared rental in Minneapolis the night before the shootings and texted him the morning after they occurred.

Officials allege that the suspect impersonated a police officer, and the FBI released a photo of him dressed in law enforcement attire and wearing what appeared to be a costume face mask at the front door of the victims’ home.

State Sen. Hoffman and his wife were rushed into surgery after being shot nine and eight times, respectively, and are recovering.

Law enforcement discovered writing in the suspect’s car with the names of several Democratic officials and abortion rights supporters.