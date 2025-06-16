The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and wounding another lawmaker and his wife is in custody following a nearly two-day manhunt after a shocking streak of political violence.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of fatally shooting Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as shooting Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their respective homes in the early morning hours on Saturday in what has been described as a “politically motivated” attack.

Law enforcement agencies spent nearly 48 hours searching for Boelter, with more than 100 agents deployed across the state.

On Sunday morning, officials located a vehicle they believed belonged to Boelter on the side of the highway in Sibley County.

Melissa and Mark Hortman died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” which were sustained after the suspect impersonated a police officer and showed up at their home in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A photograph provided by the FBI shows Vance Boelter, who is suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, and critically injuring another staet lawmaker and his wife, in what Governor Tim Walz and officials are calling a politically motivated attack ( AP )

Melissa Hortman is among the state’s top Democratic officials and the former state Speaker of the House.

John and Yvette Hoffman were shot more than a dozen times in a similar attack at their home.

The state senator was shot nine times and “is closer every hour to being out of the woods” while recovering in the hospital, his wife told Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday.

Yvette Hoffman was shot eight times, she said. They are both “incredibly lucky to be alive,” Yvette shared in a message to Klobuchar.

A neighbor told police he saw what appeared to be a police car pull out of the Hoffmans’ driveway after hearing gunshots.

FBI officials released a photo of the suspect dressed as a police officer and wearing what appeared to be a costume face mask at the front door of the victims’ home.

While an official motive has not been released, law enforcement officials said they discovered what appeared to be list of other Democratic lawmakers, officials, and members of organizations who have advocated for abortion rights.

A longtime friend and roommate of Boelter told reporters that he held extremely anti-abortion views and had recently been experiencing some financial issues.

This is a developing story