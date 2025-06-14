Two Minnesota lawmakers gunned down and manifesto discovered: what we know about the ‘politically motivated’ shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota is reeling after a deadly overnight attack on state lawmakers that authorities are calling a “politically motivated” assassination.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning.

Just hours earlier, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times in a similar attack at their nearby residence. Authorities are “cautiously optimistic” they will survive, Gov. Tim Walz said in a news conference.

The gunman, who remains at large, was impersonating a police officer, authorities said. Inside his car, they found a manifesto naming numerous other lawmakers and public officials.

A community is now sheltering in place as the manhunt for the suspect continues.

Who was Melissa Hortman?

Melissa Hortman, a Democrat and former Speaker of the Minnesota House, was a formidable public servant,” Gov. Walz said of his friend.

“She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place,” he continued. “She is irreplaceable.”

Hortman, 55, who was in her 11th term, was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2004. She is married and has two children.

open image in gallery Rep. Melissa Hortman was a 55-year-old married mother of two ( Minnesota Legislature )

“Melissa Hortman represented the best of Minnesota," DFL party chair Richard Carlbom said in a statement.

“She was a tireless, devoted public servant who deeply loved our state and devoted her life to making it a better place. The warmth and kindness she showed to her family and friends were matched only by her fierce commitment to improving the lives of those she had never even met."

Who is John Hoffman?

John Hoffman, 60, and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. at their home in nearby Champlin. Both underwent surgery and are expected to survive.

Hoffman, also a Democrat, is a state senator first elected in 2012 who represents Minnesota Senate District 34, which covers a swath of the northwest Twin Cities suburbs, including Rogers and Champlin.

open image in gallery Sen. John Hoffman, 60, is a married father of one daughter ( Minnesota Legislature )

Hoffman served as chair of the Human Services Committee, and also served on committees for energy, environment and health and human services. He has one child.

“These were not random acts of violence,” Gov. Walz said at a press conference. “This was targeted political violence. And it’s a dark day for Minnesota and for democracy.”

Manhunt underway for suspect

The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a white male with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.

He was reportedly driving a black SUV with emergency lights, fully outfitted to be identical to a real police vehicle. He also wore a fake badge and full police-style uniform.

Authorities say the gunman knocked on the victims’ doors, posed as a police officer, and opened fire when they came outside.

The impersonation has deeply disturbed law enforcement officials.

open image in gallery The suspect was reportedly driving a black SUV with emergency lights, fully outfitted to be identical to a real police vehicle. He also wore a fake badge and full police-style uniform ( The Minnesota Star Tribune )

“This individual exploited the trust that comes with our uniform,” said Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson. “It’s a betrayal that strikes at the heart of public safety.”

The first shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Sen. Hoffman’s home. He and his wife were both shot multiple times.

A short time later, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Hortman residence, where a man dressed as a police officer was found at the door. When police approached, he shot Mark Hortman, fired at officers, and then ran into the home.

Melissa Hortman was found dead inside the house and the suspect escaped out the back.

Residents in the Brooklyn Park and Champlin areas are urged to remain indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. A shelter-in-place order is in place around Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park.

A chilling manifesto names other lawmakers

A manifesto listing multiple public officials as potential targets was found in the suspect’s vehicle, investigators said. Officials believe this document confirms the attacks were politically driven.

Superintendent Drew Evans of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that the manifesto points to a planned and ideologically motivated attack.

“This was not spontaneous,” he said. “This was a deliberate act targeting political leaders.”

open image in gallery Officers search a vehicle entering a neighborhood on June 14 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota ( Getty Images )

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said that the suspect’s disguise was so convincing “you would assume they were a real officer if they walked into this room.”

Officials are urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

‘A dark day for Minnesota and for democracy’

Flags across Minnesota have been lowered to half-staff and tributes are pouring in for Rep. Hortman, who served her district since 2004, and for the Hoffmans, who remain hospitalized.

“This is a moment for unity, not division,” Gov. Walz said. “We will not allow fear or intimidation to define who we are as Minnesotans or as Americans.”

President Donald Trump said the FBI is involved in the investigation. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota,” he said in a statement.

“This is a dark day today for Minnesota and for democracy,” Bob Jacobson, the Commissioner of Public Safety for the state of Minnesota, said during a news conference this morning. “We will not allow fear or violence to define who we are, or how we move forward.”

“The suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms that our uniforms are meant to represent, that the trail is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility,” Jacobson continued.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a longtime colleague of both victims, called the shootings “a stunning act of violence.”

Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a targeted assassination attempt in 2011, also responded along with a picture of herself with Hortman.

“My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well,” she wrote. “An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself.”