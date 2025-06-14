Search underway after man impersonating cop ‘shot two Minnesota lawmakers’ in targeted attack: report
Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are searching for a white male who allegedly opened fire Saturday morning in targeted attacks in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.
A man impersonating a police officer allegedly shot two Minnesota lawmakers overnight, as a shelter-in-place remains in effect Saturday in Brooklyn Park.
Sources told 5 Eyewitness News and Fox 9 that the alleged victims, Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, were shot in their homes early Saturday morning in the Champlin and Brooklyn Park areas of Minnesota, which are around eight miles from each other. Their conditions are not immediately clear.
The Independent has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for more information.
A manhunt is underway in the Brooklyn Park area. The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair who was last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.
Police issued the shelter-in-place order at 5:30 a.m. for a three-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.
Residents are urged not to approach the suspect and to call 911.
"Do not answer door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first,” Brooklyn Park Police said in an emergency alert.
Governor Tim Walz also tweeted that he’s been briefed on the situation and has actived the State Emergency Operations Center.
“Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them, “ Walz said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon.”
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.