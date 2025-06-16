Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melissa Hortman's journey from crafting chili-cheese burritos as a teenager to wielding significant influence at the Minnesota Capitol exemplifies her dedication to public service.

As a Democratic leader, her ability to shape the course of a deeply divided Legislature stands in stark contrast to her earlier volunteer work training service dogs for veterans.

A lifelong resident of the Minneapolis area, Hortman's path led her to Boston for college before returning home for law school. Fresh out of law school, she volunteered as a lawyer for an organisation combating housing discrimination.

Elected to the Minnesota House in 2004, she ascended to the role of speaker, championing progressive initiatives such as free lunches for public school students in 2023.

In a year marked by a 67-67 split between Democrats and Republicans in the House, Hortman played a pivotal role in resolving a budget impasse that threatened to shut down state government.

Moving tributes have been paid to Hortman and her husband after they were shot dead on early Saturday in their suburban Brooklyn Park home.

Helping Paws, which trains service dogs, posted a message on its Facebook page, along with a photo of a smiling Hortman with her arm around a friendly-looking golden retriever.

“Melissa Hortman was a woman that I wish everyone around the country knew,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a longtime friend and Democratic ally, said Sunday on ABC's “This Week.”

Klobuchar added: “She was a true leader and loved her work, but was always so grounded and such a decent person. I think that’s probably the best word to describe her. You look at her pictures and you know what she was about.”

The shootings followed a big Democratic dinner

The killings of Hortman and her husband early Saturday followed the shootings and wounding of another prominent Minnesota lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, at their home in Champlin, another Minneapolis suburb.

Hoffman is chair of the Senate committee overseeing human resources spending. A nephew posted Sunday on Facebook that the Hoffmans were out of surgery and recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Hortmans, the Hoffmans and other top Democrats had gathered at a downtown Minneapolis hotel Friday night for their party's annual Humphrey-Mondale dinner. It's named for two Minnesota liberal icons who served both as US senators and vice presidents, Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale.

Minnesota Democrat and US Senator Tina Smith said she saw both lawmakers at the dinner.

“So it feels so personal, because we’re all very good friends, of course, to have that have happened so shortly after we were all together,” Smith said on CNN's “Inside Politics Sunday.”

Outside the state Capitol in St. Paul, a memorial to Hortman and her husband included flowers, candles, small American flags and a photo of the couple.

Visitors left messages on Post-It notes commending Hortman’s legislative work, including, “You changed countless lives."

Hortman supplied a key vote for a budget deal Democrats disliked

Legislative colleagues described Hortman as funny, savvy and fiercely committed to liberal causes.

When lawmakers convened in January with a vacancy in a Democratic seat in the House giving the GOP a temporary advantage, Hortman led a boycott of daily sessions for more than three weeks to force Republicans into a power-sharing arrangement.

Republicans were intent this year on ending state health coverage for adult immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, authorised in 2023 as part of a sweeping liberal program.

Democrats wanted to keep it, and lawmakers began June — the last month of the 2025 budget year — without having passed a 2026-27 spending blueprint.

Hortman helped negotiate a package that included a bill ending the state health coverage for adult immigrants on 1 January 2026. She was the only House Democrat to vote for it last week— the 68th vote it needed to pass the chamber.

She told reporters afterward that Republicans insisted on the bill, and Minnesota voters who gave the House an even partisan split expect the parties to compromise. But she acknowledged she worries about people who will lose their health insurance.

“I know that people will be hurt by that vote,” she said, choking up briefly before regaining her composure. “We worked very hard to get a budget deal that wouldn't include that provision.”

Tacos, auto parts, physics and Habitat for Humanity

Hortman's earliest jobs didn't suggest that she'd become a power in Minnesota politics.

The earliest job listed on her LinkedIn.com profile, when she was 16, was as a cook and cashier at a restaurant, where she made tacos and, “most importantly, chili cheese burritos.” She also worked for caterers and was a runner at an auto parts store, putting inventory away and retrieving items for customers.

Her husband, Mark, earned a physics degree from the University of North Carolina and later, a master's of business administration.

He was the chief operating officer of an auto parts company for 10 years before co-founding a business consulting firm. He was active in Helping Paws and worked with homebuilding nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

Melissa Hortman earned a degree in philosophy and political science from Boston University, where she also worked as a residence assistant in one of its dormitories. She earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota, but also a master's of public administration from Harvard University.

She served a decade on the board of a local nonprofit providing transportation and car repairs for low-income residents. She also was part of a committee in 2005 considering whether Minneapolis should submit a bid to host the Summer Olympics.

“We remember Melissa for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making the world better,” Helping Paws said in its Facebook message.