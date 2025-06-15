Roommate claims suspected Minnesota shooter was ‘down’ and security business ‘wasn’t a reality’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who lived with Vance Luther Boelter, suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday, said his lifelong friend had been “down” lately after returning from a trip.

David Carlson told reporters over the weekend that he’s known Boelter since the fourth grade and considered him a best friend. He said the two shared a rental near Minneapolis occasionally because it was close to their workplaces.

Carlson was shocked to learn his friend was a suspect in the recent shooting, saying that Boelter “wasn’t as cheerful as he used to be,” but he never expected him to commit any violence.

“He kept things inside,” Carlson said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “He’s been kind of down. He was not as upbeat as he usually is.”

Boelter’s mood reportedly changed after returning from a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he was trying to start up a new business, Carlson told the Washington Post.

open image in gallery David Carlson, the friend and roommate of the suspected Minnesota gunman, said Vance Boelter had been less cheerful recently ( Getty Images )

The suspected gunman was reportedly facing some financial issues while trying to reach his “goal” of owning a private security company. He had worked at a funeral home but quit a few months ago to pursue a venture in the DRC.

According to Boelter’s LinkedIn profile, he was the CEO of a company called the “Red Lion Group.”

The losses he experienced from the failed venture led to him “struggling a bit,” Carlson said, and taking a job extracting eyeballs from cadavers to be used in organ donation.

Boelter is listed a “director of security patrols’ on the website of a Minnesota called Praetorian Guard Security Services.

The website claims the company uses the same vehicles that police use, and that Boulter had "training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military." A report in NPR suggests that some claims about his professional life are untrue.

Carlson also said the company “wasn’t a reality” and that Boelter had just “bought a couple of cars and maybe some uniforms.”

Law enforcement officials believe the Boelter impersonated a police officer before approaching the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and state Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

Officials said the attack on the Democratic lawmakers was “politically motivated.” Law enforcement said they discovered a manifesto and a list of other politicians, officials, and organizations in the suspect’s vehicle.

Carlson told reporters that Boelter was a Christian who strongly opposed abortion but that his friend rarely spoke about politics.

Many of those mentioned on the list are Democratic lawmakers who have fought for abortion rights, according to reports.

open image in gallery Local, state and federal law enforcement officials were searching for Boelter as of Sunday afternoon ( Minnesota Department of Public Safety )

Carlson told The Post that Boelter became a born-again Christian in high school and had begun preaching in parks to “spread the word about Jesus.”

“Vance was a very caring, loving person,” Carlson told The Post. “He’d help anybody. And he had a lot of friends that looked up to him. He was a spiritual person.”