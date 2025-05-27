Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to withhold federal funds from California over an unnamed transgender competitor’s victory in a high school athletic competition and purported to command the state’s scholastic athletic governing body to ban the athlete in question from an upcoming state championship competition.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of having “illegally” allowed “men to play in women’s sports” and complained that an unidentified “transitioned male athlete at a major event” had “won ‘everything’” and qualified for “state finals” to be run next weekend.

“As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” Trump said.

Continuing, Trump said he was advising that “large scale federal funding” could be “held back, maybe permanently” if the athlete he was referring to is permitted to continue competing, citing a February executive order authorizing the Department of Education to sanction schools that allow transgender athletes to compete for violating Title IX prohibitions on sexual discrimination in schools. He also said he would be speaking with Newsom later in the day to discuss the matter.

“In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals,” he said before adding that the situation was “totally ridiculous.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what “local authorities” Trump was purporting to be “ordering,” since the president doesn’t have any ability to order local authorities to do anything.

It was also unclear what event or athlete was being referenced in the president’s social media post, but in recent days a number of right-wing media outlets have highlighted the case of a California teenager who’d taken second in a long jump competition in last week’s California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section Masters track and field meet.

According to multiple reports, the athlete in question, AB Hernandez, has won multiple competitions and has incensed parents and some fellow competitors, one of whom reportedly posed for a photograph atop a medal podium after taking second place to Hernandez in long jump.

The Daily Mail also reported that Hernandez’s mother was confronted by other parents at the meet who accused the woman of being “a coward of a woman” by allowing her child to compete.