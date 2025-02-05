Trump will sign executive order banning trans women and girls from women’s sports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will sign a sweeping executive order on Wednesday to force schools and athletic organizations to ban transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.

The order — which falsely categorizes trans women as “men” — fulfills the president’s campaign promise to end “the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women’s sports” by directing federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms,” according to a White House document shared with The Independent.

Trump is also ordering state attorneys general to “identify best practices for ensuring equal opportunities for women in sports and to highlight impact stories of women harmed by male athletes competing in women’s sports,” according to the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be ordered to direct the International Olympic Committee to “preserve single-sex sports, a necessity for safety and fairness,” the document states.

Trump’s order — which follows Republican-led virtue signaling, lawsuits and legislation that have dominated state legislatures and campaigns over the last several years — joins the administration’s broader efforts to erase federal protections and recognition of transgender people.

LGBT+ civil rights groups have blasted Republican-led attacks as a manufactured “non issue” affecting only a handful of vulnerable Americans, all in an effort to whip up votes while unleashing a wave of discriminatory attacks against trans Americans.

An executive order issued on his first day in office requires federal agencies to recognize gender as an “immutable” male-female binary determined by biological sex, assigned at conception, that cannot be changed.

Among other changes across the whole of government, Trump’s Day One order also calls for the replacement of all mentions of “gender” with “sex,” ends gender self-identification on federal documents such as passports, and commands agencies to ignore the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling that protects against discrimination on the basis of sexuality or gender identity.

His latest executive order directs how his administration will interpret Title IX, the landmark civil rights law designed to prevent schools that receive federal funding from discriminating against women and girls, as well as survivors of sexual assault and pregnant students.

Joe Biden’s administration sought to implement rule changes that extend discrimination protections based on gender identity or sexual orientation, which the administration later abandoned and a federal judge blocked from taking effect.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT+ civil rights group, says officials and activists have “manufactured a misinformed conversation about elite, adult athletes to justify passing extreme, discriminatory legislation targeting transgender youth in schools.”

During a Senate hearing last year, NCAA President Charlie Baker said that there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes currently participating in college sports.

There are roughly 300,000 young people ages 13 to 17 in the United States who identify as transgender, or fewer than 2 percent of all Americans in that age group, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA Law. There are fewer than 400,000 Americans ages 18-24 who identify as trans, the institute found.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox even noted in his veto of legislation designed to prevent trans students from competing in school sports that only four trans students participate in high school sports in the state, and only one transgender student participates in women’s sports.

“We all want sports to be fair, students to be safe, and young people to have the opportunity to participate alongside their peers,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

“But an attempted blanket ban deprives kids of those things,” she added.

Trump’s order “could expose young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don’t fit a narrow view of how they’re supposed to dress or look,” Robinson said.

Last year, House Republicans passed “The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” to ban schools that receive federal funding from allowing trans girls and women to compete in sports designated for “women or girls.” Republican state lawmakers across the country have introduced dozens of similar bills to ban transgender athletes from playing in school sports that align with their gender.

Trump’s latest order is expected to face legal challenges.

In 2023, the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to allow a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue playing in school sports that align with her gender, marking the first time that the nation’s high court weighed into the nationwide legislative campaign to prevent trans youth from joining school sports.

The justices rejected the state’s attempt to enforce its ban and prevent the student from playing on her middle school’s track and field team.