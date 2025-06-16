Explosions rocked Israeli capital Tel Aviv as several residential buildings were struck in an Iranian missile attack, Reuters reported this morning as both Iran and Israel continue to target each other with devastating missiles and airstrikes.
Last evening in Bat Yam, a city near Tel Aviv, residents braced for another sleepless night after an overnight strike on an apartment tower.
Rescue teams in Israel combed through rubble of residential buildings destroyed by Iranian missiles, using sniffer dogs and heavy excavators to look for survivors after at least 10 people, including children, were killed, raising the two-day toll to 13.
In Iran, images from the capital showed the night sky lit up by a huge blaze at a fuel depot after Israel began strikes against Iran's oil and gas sector - raising the stakes for the global economy and the functioning of the Iranian state.
Israeli military international spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told Sky News that Israel "will continue operating until we feel we have removed this existential threat".
In photos: Destruction across Tel Aviv and Haifa as Iran hits Israeli cities in overnight strikes
Israel's national emergency service said three people were killed in the country's centre while dozens more were wounded in the overnight strikes, part of a wave of attacks by Tehran in retaliation for Israel's pre-emptive strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs that began on Friday.
Iran says it used 'new method' as missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv and Haifa
Search and location operations were underway in the port city of Haifa where around 30 people were wounded, emergency authorities said, as dozens of first responders rushed to the strike zones. Fires were seen burning at a power plant near the port, local media reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel's multi-layered defence systems to target each other.
"The initiatives and capabilities used in this operation, despite the comprehensive support of the United States and Western powers and the possession of the most up-to-date and newest defence technology, led to the successful and maximum hitting of the missiles on the targets in the occupied territories," it said.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes. Israeli officials have repeatedly said the defence system is not 100 per cent and warned of tough days ahead.
Germany's Merz says his plans for G7 include Iran's nuclear ambitions
German chancellor Friedrich Merz said his goals for the summit include for Iran to not develop or possess nuclear weapons, ensuring Israel's right to defend itself, avoiding escalation of the conflict and creating room for diplomacy.
"This issue will be very high on the agenda of the G7 summit," Merz told reporters.
His concerns were echoed by the US president Donald Trump who said he answered a question on what he was doing to de-escalate the situation before leaving for the summit.
"I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal," he told reporters. "Sometimes they have to fight it out."
Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters yesterday.
Trump urges Iran and Israel to ‘make a deal’ - as hawks in the Senate push for regime change
Netanyahu says Iran tried to assassinate Trump as he tries to justify air strikes
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed during an appearance on Fox News that Iran has tried to assassinate Donald Trump twice.
Mr Netanyahu, who sought to justify Israel’s recent waves of missile strikes in Iran, asked host Bret Baier whether “these people who chant ‘death to America’” and “tried to assassinate President Trump twice” should “have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities.”
Mr Baier then pressed Mr Netanyahu about his claim that Iran launched two assassination attempts.
“Through proxies, yes,” he said.
“Through, through their intel, yes, they want to kill him,” he added. “He’s enemy number one.”
Is it safe to travel to Israel? Your rights as conflict with Iran escalates
Britain has advised against all travel to Israel amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which has seen deadly strikes traded between the two countries.
The Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Saturday to say that it now advises against travel to anywhere in Israel, where attacks have left at least 10 people dead as sent millions rushing to bomb shelters.
The advice is a change from Friday, when the government said only essential travel was allowed to some areas.
Our correspondent Holly Bancroft explains:
Trump reportedly vetoed Israel's plan to kill Iranian supreme leader Khamenei
At least two US officials said Donald Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Reuters.
When asked about the Reuters report, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News yesterday: "There's so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I'm not going to get into that."
"We do what we need to do," he told Fox's "Special Report With Bret Baier."
Israel began the assault with a surprise attack on Friday that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites, and says the campaign will escalate in the coming days.
The intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy were killed in attacks on Tehran yesterday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said.
Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.
G7 meeting in Canada shadowed by Israel-Iran tensions
Israel and Iran kept up their attacks, killing and wounding civilians and raising concern among world leaders at a G7 meeting in Canada this weekend that the biggest battle between the two old enemies could lead to a broader regional conflict.
Group of Seven leaders began gathering in the Canadian Rockies yesterday with the Israel-Iran conflict expected to be a top priority.
In the early hours today, the Israeli military said it had detected more missiles launched from Iran towards Israel.
"At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," the Israeli Defence Forces said. Live video footage showed several missiles over Tel Aviv and Reuters witnesses said explosions could be heard there and over Jerusalem.
At least 10 people in Israel, including children, have been killed so far, according to authorities there.
The Iranian death toll in four days of Israeli strikes, carried out with the declared aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, had reached at least 224, with 90 per cent of the casualties reported to be civilians, an Iranian health ministry spokesperson said.
ICYMI | EU foreign ministers to meet by video on Tuesday to discuss Mideast
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called a video conference of EU foreign ministers for Tuesday to discuss the Middle East, following Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's counter-strikes.
"In light of the gravity of the situation in the Middle East, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has convened a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers via video link for Tuesday," an EU spokesperson said
"The meeting will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views, coordination on diplomatic outreach to Tel Aviv and Tehran, and possible next steps."
UK maritime firm says fires observed at power plant in vicinity of Haifa port
British maritime security firm Ambrey said fires were observed at the power plant in the vicinity of Israel's Haifa port today, after Iranian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on port infrastructure amid escalations with Israel.
Ambrey said it observed video footage of the Israeli military intercepting the attack, followed by impacts from two hypersonic missiles.
