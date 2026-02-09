Trump’s Super Bowl watch party showed one halftime performance - it was Bad Bunny

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump spent weeks slamming Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl halftime show - but that didn’t appear stop the president watching it himself in a room full of supporters.

Trump made clear last month that he would not attend the Super Bowl in person, with MAGA supporters urging people to watch Kid Rock’s alternative Turning Point USA show instead.

However, it seems Trump was no different to the millions of other Americans who made sure not to miss the Puerto Rican rapper’s much-discussed performance Sunday.

Footage that appears to have been taken at the president’s watch party at Trump International Golf Club in Florida shows Bad Bunny’s set being played on a giant screen. In the clip uploaded to X, the rapper’s music can be heard blaring as the president speaks to a woman sat next to him.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was celebrated unity ( AP )

On Truth Social, the president described the show as “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”

Nevertheless, at least some of those who attended the viewing party seemingly enjoyed themselves, with Senator Lindsey Graham posting an image of himself beside the president.

“Enjoying Super Bowl LX with President Trump and team. @POTUS is Reagan Plus — A man of his word,” Graham wrote on X. He accompanied his post with a picture of a beaming Trump.

Self-described entrepreneur Alex Albarran also took to social media to share his joy at being invited to Trump’s bash, attaching a picture of himself grinning by the entrance to the party.

“Great to attend President @realDonaldTrump ‘s Super Bowl party and connect with some amazing people,” he wrote.

Senator Eric Schmitt was another MAGA grandee to offer supporters a peek into the exclusive party, sharing a image of himself laughing as he spoke to the president.

open image in gallery The rapper’s show called for unity across the U.S ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s feud with Bad Bunny, real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, erupted after the rapper repeatedly attacked the president for his immigration crackdown, which has often targeted Hispanic Americans.

Bad Bunny’s 13-minute performance was a celebration of Latin culture and featured a slew of Puerto Rican celebrities, including Pedro Pascal and Cardi B. At one point, he handed the stage over to Living La Vida Loca singer Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

The set ended with the star standing before a banner that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

He cheered “God bless America,” his only line in English, before listing nations in Central, Southern and Northern America. Meanwhile, his dancers brandished U.S., Canadian and Puerto Rican flags, amongst others.

The Turning Point USA event, by contrast, was quintessential MAGA, opening with a dedication to Charlie Kirk and a rendition of the national anthem performed on an electric guitar.

Musician-turned-Trump-superfan Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Richie, headlined the show.

open image in gallery Meanwhile, Kid Rock performed at a Turning Point USA halftime show ( YouTube/Turning Point USA )

It is unknown whether the president tuned in to watch his performance too, but if so he has yet to comment on it.

Rock has faced criticism though, with some social media users alleging the Michigan-born singer was lip syncing during his set.

The star’s voice seemed to be crystal-clear as he belted out the words to his 1999 hit Bawitdaba, despite his head having moved away from the microphone.

At other points, the movements of the singer’s mouth were seemingly out of sync with the live audio.

“Kid Rock couldn’t even be bothered to sing live. Instead, some truly awful lip-syncing,” one person wrote on X, although the performer has yet to comment on whether he was miming or not. The Independent has contacted Rock for comment.