Alternative Super Bowl halftime show features Charlie Kirk tribute
- Turning Point USA (TPUSA) hosted an "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show, featuring artists like Kid Rock, as an alternative to the official performance by Bad Bunny.
- The TPUSA event, which concluded with a montage dedicated to its founder Charlie Kirk, was announced last October following conservative criticism of Bad Bunny's selection.
- The alternative show garnered approximately 4.5 million views and received support from the White House and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
- President Donald Trump criticised the official Super Bowl halftime show on Truth Social, labelling it "absolutely terrible".
- Despite this, a YouGov America survey indicated that 35 per cent of respondents preferred Bad Bunny's show, compared to 28 per cent who favoured the Kid Rock-headlined event.
