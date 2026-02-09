Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alternative Super Bowl halftime show features Charlie Kirk tribute

Turning Point USA kicks off "All American Halftime Show" moments before Bad Bunny takes Super Bowl stage
  • Turning Point USA (TPUSA) hosted an "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show, featuring artists like Kid Rock, as an alternative to the official performance by Bad Bunny.
  • The TPUSA event, which concluded with a montage dedicated to its founder Charlie Kirk, was announced last October following conservative criticism of Bad Bunny's selection.
  • The alternative show garnered approximately 4.5 million views and received support from the White House and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
  • President Donald Trump criticised the official Super Bowl halftime show on Truth Social, labelling it "absolutely terrible".
  • Despite this, a YouGov America survey indicated that 35 per cent of respondents preferred Bad Bunny's show, compared to 28 per cent who favoured the Kid Rock-headlined event.

