Kid Rock mocked for ‘miming’ Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime performance

Kid Rock was caught lip-synching during his Turning Point USA half-time show, held in protest against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

The “All Summer Long” musician, 55, headlined the MAGA-friendly show, which was broadcast on YouTube at the same time Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny performed a star-studded set at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara alongside musicians Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Cardi B. The rapper’s thrilling concert also featured actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba, as well as a real-life wedding.

Meanwhile, Rock appeared to mime his way through his performance of 1999 hit “Bawitdaba”, clips of which are being mocked on social media. A pre-recorded version of the song could be heard playing as the musician lowered his microphone away from his mouth. In other moments of the song, his mouth does not match the audio.

“Kid Rock is blatantly lip syncing, it’s all prerecorded & he wasn’t even trying,” one person wrote on X-Twitter, with another adding: “Kid Rock forgets his lyrics during his song showing all the MAGA Far Right that he wasn’t even singing. What a complete and utter embarrassment.”

An additional person wrote: “Kid Rock couldn’t even be bothered to sing live. Instead, some truly awful lip-syncing.”

The Independent has contacted Kid Rock for comment.

Turning Point USA, founded by late far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, announced its alternative halftime show last October amid mounting conservative criticism over the selection of Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, went on to say that the show was engineered for conservative Americans to celebrate their patriotism, adding that right-wing views are not represented in mainstream media.

He said: “There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise. We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus.”

The show, which is believed to have been pre-recorded in Atlanta, was watched by an average of four to five million viewers – a far cry from the 120 million-plus who tuned in to watch Bad Bunny.

open image in gallery Kid Rock appeared to mime his way through 1999 hit ‘Bawitdaba’ ( YouTube/Turning Point USA )

At the time of writing, the concert has been viewed 18 million times, with many viewers noting on social media that they clicked on the video out of curiosity.

The White House expressed support for TPUSA’s show, reposting a video of it on social media. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wrote on X that his family had tuned in.

President Trump also bashed the official Super Bowl mid-game show in a post on Truth Social, labelling it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER!”

But, despite harsh criticism from Trump and his allies, more Americans were interested in watching Bad Bunny perform in Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show than Turning Point USA’s MAGA fest.

A YouGov America survey released Friday found that 35 percent of respondents prefer Bad Bunny’s show compared to 28 percent who said they were more interested in the Kid Rock-headlined event.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny performing Super Bowl half-time show ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

This year’s Super Bowl saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots by 29 points to 13 to claim their second-ever victory.