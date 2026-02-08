Super Bowl 2026 halftime show live: Bad Bunny performance time, how to watch, setlist and surprise guests
Puerto Rican superstar could break viewing records when he performs at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks
Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show tonight at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, an event that is set to draw millions of viewers from around the world.
The Puerto Rican megastar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will become the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.
However, he reassured any non Spanish-speaking viewers that his show will be “fun and easy”, and that people “only have to worry about dance”.
He previously appeared on the Super Bowl stage as a special guest for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s headline show in 2020. His performance also takes place a week after his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language record to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.
Accepting the prize, Bad Bunny denounced president Donald Trump’s administration for its expansion of immigration arrests, and said: “ICE out.” Trump has claimed he won’t watch the Super Bowl, as he disapproves of Bad Bunny and Green Day, the rock band who are also performing tonight.
Cardi B praises Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
As Bad Bunny prepares to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, Cardi B says she's proud to see him step onto the world's biggest stage, praising his cultural impact and willingness to speak out during heightened immigration arrests.
“I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” Cardi B told The Associated Press ahead of her performance at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, which featured performances by SZA, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.
The Grammy winner spoke with admiration and unity about Bad Bunny, who appeared with J Balvin on her chart-topping hit, “I Like It." The collaboration helped propel Latin music further into the global mainstream.
“It just feels like everything is aligned right now,” said Cardi B, who is of Afro-Caribbean descent with roots in Trinidad and the Dominican Republic. “It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos. ... We standing. They standing. We all standing.”
With Super Bowl buzz swirling around “I Like It” and the possibility of surprise guests, Cardi B was asked what it would mean to share the stage with Bad Bunny on such a massive platform.
“That’d be exciting," she said.
Kid Rock's MAGA-friendly country music festival cancelled
Kid Rock is one of the few singers performing at MAGA’s “All-American Halftime Show” tonight (your friendly reminder that Bad Bunny has American citizenship, as do all people born in Puerto Rico).
Anyway, it should be fine, it’s not like any other events he’s involved in are going wrong.
Kid Rock’s MAGA-friendly country music festival canceled in South Carolina
My setlist predictions for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
There was literally no science behind this, but based off of his biggest songs, my own personal favourites and the songs I felt, theme-wise, might work best for a celebration of Puerto Rican and Latin American culture, here’s my setlist prediction for tonight’s halftime show by Bad Bunny:
- “EoO”
- “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
- “Callaita”
- “Tití Me Preguntó”
- “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR”
- “PERRO NEGRO”
- “El Apagón”
- “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii”
- “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- “NUEVAYoL”
- “LA MuDANZA”
- “La Santa”
- “Una Velita”
- “I Like It”
- “KLOuFRENS”
- “Si Veo a Tu Mamá”
- “DtMF”
If he does even half of those songs I’ll be VERY happy.
Will Bad Bunny perform entirely in Spanish?
Given that Bad Bunny's music is recorded in Spanish, yes! He might say a few words in English if he addresses his audience, but that’ll probably be it.
In October, Bad Bunny hosted Saturday Night Live and said a few sentences in Spanish during his opening monologue. When he concluded, he joked in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” a reference to the Super Bowl and his critics.
On Thursday this week, he joked that fans didn’t actually need to learn Spanish to enjoy his set — but said they should be prepared to dance. Let’s go!
Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - key information
The Super Bowl halftime show stands as one of the world's most iconic stages, and this Sunday, global superstar Bad Bunny is set to command it.
Fresh from his historic Grammy win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, his heartfelt tribute to Puerto Rico, the artist's performance is poised to become a landmark moment for Latino culture.
Anticipation is high, though specifics about his set remain tightly guarded. During a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, it was confirmed that Bad Bunny's performance will span 13 minutes, consistent with the typical 12 to 15-minute duration of previous shows.
Super Bowl 60, in which the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks, will kick off at 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT, while Green Day’s performance will take place at 3pm ET / 8.30pm GMT. Bad Bunny’s performance is expected to begin at around 7.45pm to 8.15pm ET / 12.45am to 1.15am GMT.
If you’re in the UK, the whole game and performance will be broadcast live on Channel 5, Sky Sports and DAZN, while NBC are hosting the event in the US.
