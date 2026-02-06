Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show: Setlist predictions and guest rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, performing on one of the world’s biggest stages during the game’s halftime break.

On February 8, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots for the NFL championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The intermission show, considered to be one of pop culture’s most iconic touchstones, is famed for its surprise guest appearances and hit-packed setlists, and the fashionable Puerto Rican superstar, 31, has no shortage of chart-toppers or A-list collaborators at his disposal as he prepares to perform for a global audience.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has only teased one thing about what he has planned for the event: “The world will dance,” the singer promised in a short teaser clip.

Coming off of his historic Album of the Year win at the 68th Grammy Awards last week, the outspoken singer faced backlash from MAGA supporters when he was first chosen as this year’s halftime show performer due to his criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration policies. However, the NFL is banking on Bad Bunny to bring global audiences together, especially amid the current political divide in the U.S.

open image in gallery Coming off his massive win at the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny will take to the stage during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show ( Getty )

open image in gallery The Puerto Rican artist is expected to bring out a host of guest stars — including Cardi B ( Getty )

While the pressure is high, the performance is expected to be a standout — especially as it marks the first time a Spanish-language artist will headline the halftime show on their own.

The rapper is widely expected to become the first to perform a halftime set entirely in Spanish, and Bad Bunny said while hosting Saturday Night Live last year that his performance would be for “all Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors.”

“More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone,” he said.

Ahead of the show, The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor, has put together a list of her predictions for the likely halftime setlist and potential guest appearances.

Setlist forecast

Based on recent performances and song popularity, the following songs are likely to make an appearance during Bad Bunny’s setlist during the halftime show:

“EoO”

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

“Callaita”

“Tití Me Preguntó”

“VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR”

“PERRO NEGRO”

“El Apagón”

“Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii”

“LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

“NUEVAYoL”

“LA MuDANZA”

“La Santa”

“Una Velita”

“I Like It”

“KLOuFRENS”

“Si Veo a Tu Mamá”

“DtMF”

“Baile Inolvidable” was featured in Bad Bunny’s teaser clip for the halftime performance show, and “EoO” recently won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance, making both of the songs safe bets to be featured in the show.

His latest album, Grammy-winning Debí Tirar Más Fotos, is sure to be highlighted throughout the medley. Plus, some of the setlist choices might point to certain celebrities joining the singer on stage.

Guest star rumors

Last year, Kendrick Lamar was joined onstage by several notable guests, including R&B singer SZA, to perform their collaborations on songs like “Luther” and “All the Stars.” He also had actor Samuel L. Jackson appear as “Uncle Sam” throughout the show, and tennis legend Serena Williams made a surprise on‑field cameo.

Rapper Cardi B is nearly guaranteed to join Bad Bunny on stage for their 2018 hit “I Like It,” and she will likely already be in attendance at the game to show support for her Patriots wide receiver boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“I Like It” also features J Balvin, who said he will be in the crowd to support Bad Bunny during the show. J Balvin and Bad Bunny famously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during their electric halftime performance in 2020, but J Balvin recently appeared to shoot down speculation that he will return to the stage in an interview with TMZ. He then said on the Grammys red carpet, “I just wish my boy to kill it, and destroy it... But I’ll be there, definitely, to support him.”

Other artists who are speculated to join Bad Bunny on stage include Rosalía, with whom he collaborated on their steamy duet “La Noche de Anoche,” and Daddy Yankee, who has appeared on several reggaeton songs with the singer. Ozuna, Ricky Martin, and Chenco Corleone have also all had their names thrown around as potential surprise guests.