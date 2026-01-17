Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny has teased his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl with a new video trailer that promises: “The world will dance.”

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, will headline the halftime show on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In the new video, set to his 2025 single “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” (“Unforgettable Dance”), the artist can be seen dancing with a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds.

The message of unity has been interpreted by many fans as a riposte to the MAGA backlash Bad Bunny received when he was announced as the halftime performer. He will be the first solo male Latin artist to perform in the high-profile slot, and is widely expected to become the first to perform a halftime set entirely in Spanish.

In October, President Donald Trump claimed he had “never heard” of the Puerto Rican artist.

“The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is… This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism,” Trump said on Newsmax.

Bad Bunny's video trailer for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show sends a message of unity after MAGA backlash ( Bad Bunny/Apple Music/YouTube )

In response to the new trailer, fans of Bad Bunny took to social media to predict that the much-discussed halftime show will draw a huge audience.

One wrote on X: “People in the world who have never seen the Super Bowl because they don't follow that sport (North American sport) are going to see it because of Bad Bunny. The most-viewed halftime show of all time.”

While others added on Instagram: “THIS WILL BE THE BEST AND MOST VIEWED HALFTIME SHOW OF ALL TIME” and “This will go down as the most viewed half-time performance of all time.”

Another joked: “Can’t believe there’s a football game at Bad Bunny’s concert.”

Responding to complaints last year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision to book Ocasio had been “carefully thought through.”

“We're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment,” added Goodell. “He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us.”

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Bad Bunny told the audience in Spanish that his performance would be for “all Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone.”

He then joked in English: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Fans hoping to be a part of the on-field performance itself were surprised to learn this week that volunteers must meet a strict height requirement.