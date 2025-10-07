Trump lashes out at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’
‘I’ve never heard of him’, president claims of triple grammy winner, adding that the decision to give one of the world’s biggest musical artists the coveted spot was ‘crazy’
Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl halftime show is “absolutely ridiculous”, Donald Trump has said, as he attacked organisers over the decision.
The president claimed he had “never heard” of the the Puerto Rican singer, currently one of the biggest musical artists on the planet with over 107 billion streams on Spotify and 49.5 million followers on Instagram.
In an interview with the president on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, the eponymous host said to Trump: “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is … This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”
He then asked the president if people should consider boycotting the NFL, adding: “This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”
“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy.
“Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Bad Bunny’s announcement as the Super Bowl’s halftime performer has been widely heralded as a major milestone in the representation of Latin music on the world stage.
But Trump has joined other administration officials and Republican politicians in attacking the booking.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene this week expressed her concern about the potential for “demonic sexual performances” at the Super Bowl.
And Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has warned she plans to station ICE agents at the football match to catch anyone who is not a "law-abiding American who love[s] this country".
Other right-wing commentators have incorrectly suggested that the triple grammy winner is “not an American artist” despite him being from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.
The Trump administration’s threats to station ICE officials around the stadium comes after Bad Bunny told i-D magazine last month he had not included the U.S. on his world tour due to real fears that ICE agents might raid venues he was performing at or station officers outside.
ICE could be outside [concert venues],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”
Last weekend, Bad Bunny addressed his February 2026 performance at the Super Bowl on SNL, telling the audience in Spanish: “All Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone.”
Then, switching to English, added: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”
Outraged Republicans are reportedly now campaigning for Christian rock band Creed to headline the Super Bowl’s coveted halftime slot.
