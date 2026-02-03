Bad Bunny’s best fashion moments ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Bad Bunny prepares to make history as the first Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, his sartorial choices have consistently proven as captivating as his music.

The Puerto Rican star, 31, has cultivated a striking wardrobe since his 2018 debut album, X 100pre, gracing red carpets and stages with unapologetically bold and eye-catching ensembles that have only grown more refined over time.

In 2018, his appearance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards offered an early glimpse into his theatrical approach to fashion.

A metallic purple brocade suit, featuring wide lapels, flared trousers, and tinted sunglasses, channelled a psychedelic Seventies glamour. This decadent and joyful look was a clear precursor to the fashion statements that would define his career.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2018 ( Alamy/PA )

The following year, at the same awards, Bad Bunny reimagined traditional tailoring. He paired a pastel lavender two-piece with neon green hair, visor sunglasses, and trainers, transforming the red-carpet suit into something playful and irreverent. This ensemble underscored his burgeoning understanding of colour as a powerful fashion tool.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at the 2019 Latin Billboard Music Awards (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

By the 2023 Met Gala, Bad Bunny had firmly established himself as a significant fashion presence. Adhering to the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme, he wore a backless white Jacquemus suit, distinguished by an enormous sculptural floral train.

While the front presented razor-sharp tailoring, the dramatic rear captured widespread attention, cementing his status as an artist who views the Met Gala carpet as a stage in itself, delivering a look that was romantic, surreal, and dramatic.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at the Met Gala 2023 (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

His 2024 global tour saw him frequently performing in saturated leather two-pieces, such as a burgundy ensemble styled with a slouchy beanie and Adidas trainers. This look, featuring a traditional bolo tie, subtly nodded to Western motifs.

Under concert lighting, the wet-look leather became kinetic, visually arresting from a distance – a practical yet impactful choice for arena shows, bridging street style with conceptual fashion risks.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny performing on stage in Miami, Florida in 2024 (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Later in 2024, Bad Bunny returned to the Met Gala in a memorable Maison Margiela Artisanal creation by John Galliano. The sharply tailored look comprised a black satin corset, a navy barathea wool smoking jacket with black grosgrain lapels, and a unique reverse-swatched hat made of blue foam.

A subtle red stripe on the trousers disrupted the austerity. For the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, he carried a symbolic floral bouquet containing Flor de Maga (Puerto Rico’s national flower), roses, and flax, telling a cinematic and sophisticated story that showcased his range beyond maximalist romance.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at the Met Gala in 2024 (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Not all his fashion moments are grand statements. During New York’s autumn/winter fashion week in 2025, Bad Bunny attended the Calvin Klein show in a notably pared-back outfit.

An oversized black suit layered over a plain white T-shirt, finished with sleek black leather boots, narrow sunglasses, and a casual baseball cap, demonstrated his keen fashion instincts. This relaxed yet well-fitted tailoring, playing with proportion and contrast, made classic menswear feel distinctly contemporary.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at autumn/winter 2025 fashion week in New York (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Even at a film premiere, Bad Bunny leans into the symbolism of red-carpet dressing. For the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, he delivered one of his most subversive looks to date, showcasing a penchant for method dressing. Swapping trousers for knee-length patterned shorts, he paired a sharp double-breasted plaid blazer with white sports socks and black ballet flats.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in 2025 (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

A baseball cap, sunglasses, and layered gold chains added to the deliberate clash of tailoring and nonchalance, proving that his most impactful fashion moments don't always rely on couture.