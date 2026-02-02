Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday with his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first-ever Spanish-language Album of the Year.

It was an emotional night for the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, whose career continues to soar ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

After breaking down in tears at his table, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) began his Album of the Year acceptance speech in Spanish.

“Believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than just 100 by 35,” he began, referring to the length and width of Puerto Rico in miles. “And there is nothing that we cannot achieve. Thank God, thank the academy, thank all the people who have believed in me throughout my entire career.”

He continued: “To all the people who worked on this album, thank you. Mommy, for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny delivered his acceptance speech in Spanish after winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year ( AP )

open image in gallery The Puerto Rican artist was visibly emotional as he became the first artist in Grammys history to win its highest award for an album performed entirely in Spanish ( AP )

He then switched to English to deliver a powerful dedication to immigrants: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.”

He then switched back to Spanish as he continued: “To all the people who have lost a loved one and, even so, have had to move forward, and continue with great strength, this award is for you.

“Thank you for so much love, I love you all,” he said. “To all the Latinos in the entire world and to all the artists who came before and who deserved to be on this stage receiving this award, thank you very much.”

Earlier in the night, the artist was even more direct in calling out the ongoing crackdown on immigrants in the U.S. after he won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said in English, before an impassioned call to remember that hatred will only breed more hate.

“The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love,” he said. “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there's a way to do it, with love, and don't forget that.”

His comments come after some on the right took issue with Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl Halftime performer, pointing to his past criticisms of Donald Trump, his mostly Spanish-language songs, and his choice to defy gender norms through fashion.

His message of solidarity and inclusiveness echoed through many of the Grammy winners’ speeches. When British star Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist shortly after performing her breakout hit “Man I Need,” the clearly emotional 26-year-old referred to herself as the “granddaughter of an immigrant” to widespread cheers. “I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated,” she added. “We’re nothing without each other.”